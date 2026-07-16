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China Opposes Technical Blockade in AI - Foreign Ministry
China Opposes Technical Blockade in AI - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - China is strongly against imposing technological blockades in artificial intelligence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said... 16.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-16T11:32+0000
2026-07-16T11:32+0000
2026-07-16T11:32+0000
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He also said that it is necessary to narrow the digital divide between countries, improve global management, and jointly promote an open, inclusive, global, and public-spirited development of AI. During the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference, China plans to exchange views with all parties and reach consensus, so that technological progress actually stimulates the development and thriving of society. The World Artificial Intelligence Conference and a high-level meeting on global management in artificial intelligence will take place on July 17-20 in Shanghai.
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China Opposes Technical Blockade in AI - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - China is strongly against imposing technological blockades in artificial intelligence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.
"China opposes drawing ideological lines and imposing technological blockades, aims to coordinate development and security, and is ready to share experience and increase the global level of innovative development of the AI," Lin told a briefing.
He also said that it is necessary to narrow the digital divide between countries, improve global management, and jointly promote an open, inclusive, global, and public-spirited development of AI.
During the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference, China plans to exchange views with all parties and reach consensus, so that technological progress actually stimulates the development and thriving of society.
The World Artificial Intelligence Conference and a high-level meeting on global management in artificial intelligence will take place on July 17-20 in Shanghai.