https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/china-opposes-technical-blockade-in-ai---foreign-ministry-1124455118.html

China Opposes Technical Blockade in AI - Foreign Ministry

China Opposes Technical Blockade in AI - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - China is strongly against imposing technological blockades in artificial intelligence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said... 16.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-16T11:32+0000

2026-07-16T11:32+0000

2026-07-16T11:32+0000

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He also said that it is necessary to narrow the digital divide between countries, improve global management, and jointly promote an open, inclusive, global, and public-spirited development of AI. During the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference, China plans to exchange views with all parties and reach consensus, so that technological progress actually stimulates the development and thriving of society. The World Artificial Intelligence Conference and a high-level meeting on global management in artificial intelligence will take place on July 17-20 in Shanghai.

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