Payment Systems, AI, Food Security Will Be Key Topics of 3rd Russia-Africa Summit – Lavrov
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankLavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev/
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Issues related to the use of artificial intelligence, payment systems and food security will be high on the agenda of the third Russia-Africa summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"Priority topics for the third summit will include information and communications technology, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and alternative currencies to the main Western currencies, which are considered reserve currencies but are grossly abused by the West," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Guinea-Bissau's Foreign Minister Fatumata Jau.
Lavrov emphasized that payment systems have become an important topic both in Africa and Latin America, as well as within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, which contributes to a liberation from the remnants of colonial dependence.
"And food security, which has always been of great importance to the Africans. Furthermore, we will consider food security not only from the perspective of continuing and expanding Russian food and fertilizer exports, but also from the perspective of establishing agricultural production and fertilizer production on the African continent itself," Lavrov added.
Guinea-Bissau has reaffirmed its readiness to provide favorable conditions for Russian businesses operating in the country, Lavrov said.
"Our Bissau friends confirmed their readiness and pledged to provide favorable conditions for Russian companies, including Rusal, which is actively developing the Guinean market, creating jobs, and generating additional revenue for the state budget," Lavrov added.
The sides also discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and outlined new opportunities for cooperation in areas important for Guinea-Bissau’s development, including agriculture, food security, fisheries, higher education, scientific research, and public health, the Russian Foreign Minister stated.
"We discussed in detail the trade and economic aspects of our relations. We agreed that, despite a certain increase in trade over the past year, the absolute figures are unsatisfactory and do not reflect the potential of Russia and the Republic of Guinea-Bissau," Lavrov added.
He also expressed hope that all these issues will be worked out and be in the plan of action prepared for 2027-2029 and in the final declaration of the summit.
Moscow is preparing to host the third Russia-Africa Summit in October. Lavrov said that Guinea-Bissau's transitional leader, Gen. Horta Nta, will participate.
Moscow is preparing to host the third Russia-Africa Summit in October. Lavrov said that Guinea-Bissau's transitional leader, Gen. Horta Nta, will participate.