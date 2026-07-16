https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/payment-systems-ai-food-security-will-be-key-topics-of-3rd-russia-africa-summit--lavrov-1124456050.html

Payment Systems, AI, Food Security Will Be Key Topics of 3rd Russia-Africa Summit – Lavrov

Payment Systems, AI, Food Security Will Be Key Topics of 3rd Russia-Africa Summit – Lavrov

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Issues related to the use of artificial intelligence, payment systems and food security will be high on the agenda of the third... 16.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-16T14:29+0000

2026-07-16T14:29+0000

2026-07-16T14:29+0000

africa

russia

guinea

sergey lavrov

africa insight

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

brics

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Lavrov emphasized that payment systems have become an important topic both in Africa and Latin America, as well as within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, which contributes to a liberation from the remnants of colonial dependence. Guinea-Bissau has reaffirmed its readiness to provide favorable conditions for Russian businesses operating in the country, Lavrov said. The sides also discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and outlined new opportunities for cooperation in areas important for Guinea-Bissau’s development, including agriculture, food security, fisheries, higher education, scientific research, and public health, the Russian Foreign Minister stated.He also expressed hope that all these issues will be worked out and be in the plan of action prepared for 2027-2029 and in the final declaration of the summit.Moscow is preparing to host the third Russia-Africa Summit in October. Lavrov said that Guinea-Bissau's transitional leader, Gen. Horta Nta, will participate.

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russia, guinea, sergey lavrov, africa insight, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), brics