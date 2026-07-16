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Pentagon Yet to Launch Final Phase of Probe Into Deadly Strike on Iran's Minab - Reports
Pentagon Yet to Launch Final Phase of Probe Into Deadly Strike on Iran's Minab - Reports
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Department of War has been delaying a full investigation into the strike on a school in Iran's Minab district that killed more... 16.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-16T14:15+0000
2026-07-16T14:15+0000
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According to the report, the first two phases of the battle damage assessment were completed within a week of the strike and focused on determining whether the intended target had been hit and what damage had been sustained. However, the Pentagon reportedly never authorized the third phase of the review, which is typically conducted by the Defense Intelligence Agency and examines all available information to establish a comprehensive picture of the incident. The first two phases confirmed that the US military was responsible for the strike on the school, the report said. The third phase was intended to identify the specific factors that led to the incident, the broadcaster reported. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he did not believe anyone would ever be able to determine what happened during the strike. On February 28, as the United States began their months-long campaign against Iran, the initial attacks struck a school in the Minab district in Southern Iran, killing over 170 people, mostly children. Iranians said the strike was conducted by a Tomahawk missile.
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Pentagon Yet to Launch Final Phase of Probe Into Deadly Strike on Iran's Minab - Reports

14:15 GMT 16.07.2026
© Iranian mediaMinab school attack
Minab school attack - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2026
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WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Department of War has been delaying a full investigation into the strike on a school in Iran's Minab district that killed more than 170 people, failing to launch the final phase for months, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources.
According to the report, the first two phases of the battle damage assessment were completed within a week of the strike and focused on determining whether the intended target had been hit and what damage had been sustained. However, the Pentagon reportedly never authorized the third phase of the review, which is typically conducted by the Defense Intelligence Agency and examines all available information to establish a comprehensive picture of the incident.
The first two phases confirmed that the US military was responsible for the strike on the school, the report said. The third phase was intended to identify the specific factors that led to the incident, the broadcaster reported.
"There was no detailed analysis conducted and CENTCOM [Central Command] locked down the investigation/blocked anyone from looking into it," the outlet quoted a source as saying.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he did not believe anyone would ever be able to determine what happened during the strike.
On February 28, as the United States began their months-long campaign against Iran, the initial attacks struck a school in the Minab district in Southern Iran, killing over 170 people, mostly children. Iranians said the strike was conducted by a Tomahawk missile.
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