https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/russia-china-25-more-states-sign-agreement-to-create-world-ai-cooperation-organization-1124455421.html
Russia, China, 25 More States Sign Agreement to Create World AI Cooperation Organization
Russia, China, 25 More States Sign Agreement to Create World AI Cooperation Organization
Sputnik International
Russia, China and more than 25 other countries have signed an agreement on the establishment of a world organization for cooperation in the field of AI, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
2026-07-16T12:53+0000
2026-07-16T12:53+0000
2026-07-16T12:53+0000
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The signing ceremony took place in Shanghai ahead of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026.Russia was represented by Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed on behalf of Beijing.The agreement was concluded ahead of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference and the High-Level Conference on Global AI Governance, set to take place in Shanghai from July 17 to 20, where Xi Jinping is expected to present China’s proposals on AI development and governance.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/xi-jinping-to-address-global-ai-governance-summit-in-shanghai-1124454500.html
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Russia, China, 25 More States Sign Agreement to Create World AI Cooperation Organization
SHANGHAI (Sputnik) - Russia, China and more than 25 other countries have signed an agreement on the establishment of a world organization for cooperation in the field of AI, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
The signing ceremony took place in Shanghai ahead of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026.
Russia was represented by Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed on behalf of Beijing.
The agreement was concluded ahead of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference and the High-Level Conference on Global AI Governance, set to take place in Shanghai from July 17 to 20, where Xi Jinping is expected to present China’s proposals on AI development and governance.