https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/russia-reemerges-as-2nd-largest-importer-of-natural-gas-to-eu--eurostat-data-1124455803.html
Russia Reemerges as 2nd Largest Importer of Natural Gas to EU – Eurostat Data
Russia Reemerges as 2nd Largest Importer of Natural Gas to EU – Eurostat Data
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia became second largest importer of both pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union in May, having improved its... 16.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-16T14:14+0000
2026-07-16T14:14+0000
2026-07-16T14:14+0000
economy
european union (eu)
france
russia
europe
norway
liquefied natural gas (lng)
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In terms of total gas supplies to the EU, Russia ranked second with 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), while in April it was fourth with 1.28 billion euros. The US has remained the biggest gas supplier to the EU, having supplied 2.33 billion euros worth of LNG, though its supplies have declined by 11% compared to April. Norway is the third on the list with total gas supplies valued at 1.42 billion euros. Around 1.17 billion were for pipeline gas and the remaining 251.6 billion for LNG. Norway is followed by Algeria (1.4 billion euros) and the United Kingdom (485.5 million euros). Meanwhile, France, Greece and Slovakia have increased gas imports from Russia in May to their maximum since the beginning of 2025, Eurostat data showed. France became the biggest importer of Russian gas in May with the supplies amounting to 369.5 million euros. The import grew by 1.9 times monthly and 1.5 times year-on year. France imported only LNG. Along with France, Russian LNG was imported by Spain (305 million euros), Belgium (210.6 million euros) and the Netherlands (39.9 million euros). In their turn, since January 2025 Greece and Slovakia, who bought only pipeline gas from Russia, have increased their imports up to 129 million euros and 120.8 million euros, respectively. In May, Hungary became the largest importer of Russian pipeline gas with supplies worth 203.7 million euro. Bulgaria and the Netherlands also bought Russian pipeline gas.
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european union (eu), france, russia, europe, norway, liquefied natural gas (lng), eurostat
european union (eu), france, russia, europe, norway, liquefied natural gas (lng), eurostat
Russia Reemerges as 2nd Largest Importer of Natural Gas to EU – Eurostat Data
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia became second largest importer of both pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union in May, having improved its position compared to April when it was the fourth on the list, according to Eurostat data examined by Sputnik.
In terms of total gas supplies to the EU, Russia ranked second with 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), while in April it was fourth with 1.28 billion euros.
The US has remained the biggest gas supplier to the EU, having supplied 2.33 billion euros worth of LNG, though its supplies have declined by 11% compared to April. Norway is the third on the list with total gas supplies valued at 1.42 billion euros. Around 1.17 billion were for pipeline gas and the remaining 251.6 billion for LNG. Norway is followed by Algeria (1.4 billion euros) and the United Kingdom (485.5 million euros).
Meanwhile, France, Greece and Slovakia have increased gas imports from Russia in May to their maximum since the beginning of 2025, Eurostat data showed.
France became the biggest importer of Russian gas in May with the supplies amounting to 369.5 million euros. The import grew by 1.9 times monthly and 1.5 times year-on year. France imported only LNG.
Along with France, Russian LNG was imported by Spain (305 million euros), Belgium (210.6 million euros) and the Netherlands (39.9 million euros).
In their turn, since January 2025 Greece and Slovakia, who bought only pipeline gas from Russia, have increased their imports up to 129 million euros and 120.8 million euros, respectively. In May, Hungary became the largest importer of Russian pipeline gas with supplies worth 203.7 million euro. Bulgaria and the Netherlands also bought Russian pipeline gas.