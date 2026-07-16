https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/russian-forces-hit-drone-manufacturing-enterprises-in-kiev---defense-ministry-1124453124.html

Russian Forces Hit Drone Manufacturing Enterprises in Kiev - Defense Ministry

Russian Forces Hit Drone Manufacturing Enterprises in Kiev - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces hit defense industry complex enterprises in Kiev involved in the production of drones, infrastructure facilities... 16.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-16T07:25+0000

2026-07-16T07:25+0000

2026-07-16T07:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kiev

odessa

russia

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124452180_0:58:1069:659_1920x0_80_0_0_931f7806a4c045257bacc7d812c0ad8c.jpg

As a result of the strikes, enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry in Kiev involved in the production and storage of long- and medium-range drones were hit. "Infrastructure facilities in the ports of Odessa and Yuzhny used for the delivery and storage of military goods and fuel and lubricants [were hit]," the ministry added. A Russian military strike in Kiev also hit a facility belonging to the logistics company Rapid, which assembles and stores Ukrainian UAVs, as well as a warehouse in Kiev where the Liutyi and Leleka-100 drones are assembled, the Russian ministry said. At the port of Odessa, the Russian armed forces struck five storage tanks for port infrastructure and five fuel and lubricant storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry added. Another Russian military strike hit a bulk carrier en route to the port of Chernomorsk (Chornomorsk), delivering supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces. A high-speed boat of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces near Zmeiny Island was also hit by the Russian strike, the ministry said.

kiev

odessa

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kiev, odessa, russia, russian defense ministry