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Russian Forces Hit Drone Manufacturing Enterprises in Kiev - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Hit Drone Manufacturing Enterprises in Kiev - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces hit defense industry complex enterprises in Kiev involved in the production of drones, infrastructure facilities... 16.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-16T07:25+0000
2026-07-16T07:25+0000
2026-07-16T07:25+0000
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As a result of the strikes, enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry in Kiev involved in the production and storage of long- and medium-range drones were hit. "Infrastructure facilities in the ports of Odessa and Yuzhny used for the delivery and storage of military goods and fuel and lubricants [were hit]," the ministry added. A Russian military strike in Kiev also hit a facility belonging to the logistics company Rapid, which assembles and stores Ukrainian UAVs, as well as a warehouse in Kiev where the Liutyi and Leleka-100 drones are assembled, the Russian ministry said. At the port of Odessa, the Russian armed forces struck five storage tanks for port infrastructure and five fuel and lubricant storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry added. Another Russian military strike hit a bulk carrier en route to the port of Chernomorsk (Chornomorsk), delivering supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces. A high-speed boat of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces near Zmeiny Island was also hit by the Russian strike, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Hit Drone Manufacturing Enterprises in Kiev - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces hit defense industry complex enterprises in Kiev involved in the production of drones, infrastructure facilities in the ports of Odessa (Odesa) and Yuzhny as a result of group strikes carried out at night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Last night, the armed forces of Russia launched group strikes with high-precision long-range ground-based and air-based weapons, and unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
As a result of the strikes, enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry in Kiev involved in the production and storage of long- and medium-range drones were hit.
"Infrastructure facilities in the ports of Odessa and Yuzhny used for the delivery and storage of military goods and fuel and lubricants [were hit]," the ministry added.
A Russian military strike in Kiev also hit a facility belonging to the logistics company Rapid, which assembles and stores Ukrainian UAVs, as well as a warehouse in Kiev where the Liutyi and Leleka-100 drones are assembled, the Russian ministry said.
At the port of Odessa, the Russian armed forces struck five storage tanks for port infrastructure and five fuel and lubricant storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry added.
Another Russian military strike hit a bulk carrier en route to the port of Chernomorsk (Chornomorsk), delivering supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces. A high-speed boat of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces near Zmeiny Island was also hit by the Russian strike, the ministry said.