https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/turkiye-ready-to-participate-in-black-sea-security-mechanism--foreign-minister-1124454999.html

Turkiye Ready to Participate in Black Sea Security Mechanism – Foreign Minister

Turkiye Ready to Participate in Black Sea Security Mechanism – Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

ANKARA, (Sputnik) - Turkiye is ready to engage in possible mechanisms to ensure security in the Black Sea after the conclusion of a peace agreement on Ukraine... 16.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-16T11:28+0000

2026-07-16T11:28+0000

2026-07-16T11:28+0000

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Fidan did not specify what countries made the proposal or what specific security measures could be implemented, but said that Turkiye is coordinating its actions with partners and considering various options for participating in security mechanisms. The minister added that Turkiye hopes that the ceasefire in Ukraine will be achieved and peace talks will be resumed regardless of the persisting difficulties, saying that "light is already visible in this deep darkness." He further reaffirmed Turkish commitment to host direct Russian-Ukrainian talks, adding that diplomacy is the only way to achieve a sustainable settlement. Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, Turkiye has maintained contacts with both Russia and Ukraine, positioning itself as a mediator. The first Russian-Ukrainian talks took place in Istanbul in 2022. Ankara also brokered the Black Sea grain initiative and several prisoner exchanges. Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated their willingness to once again provide a platform for negotiations.

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