https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/turkiye-ready-to-participate-in-black-sea-security-mechanism--foreign-minister-1124454999.html
Turkiye Ready to Participate in Black Sea Security Mechanism – Foreign Minister
Turkiye Ready to Participate in Black Sea Security Mechanism – Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
ANKARA, (Sputnik) - Turkiye is ready to engage in possible mechanisms to ensure security in the Black Sea after the conclusion of a peace agreement on Ukraine... 16.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-16T11:28+0000
2026-07-16T11:28+0000
2026-07-16T11:28+0000
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Fidan did not specify what countries made the proposal or what specific security measures could be implemented, but said that Turkiye is coordinating its actions with partners and considering various options for participating in security mechanisms. The minister added that Turkiye hopes that the ceasefire in Ukraine will be achieved and peace talks will be resumed regardless of the persisting difficulties, saying that "light is already visible in this deep darkness." He further reaffirmed Turkish commitment to host direct Russian-Ukrainian talks, adding that diplomacy is the only way to achieve a sustainable settlement. Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, Turkiye has maintained contacts with both Russia and Ukraine, positioning itself as a mediator. The first Russian-Ukrainian talks took place in Istanbul in 2022. Ankara also brokered the Black Sea grain initiative and several prisoner exchanges. Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated their willingness to once again provide a platform for negotiations.
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Turkiye Ready to Participate in Black Sea Security Mechanism – Foreign Minister
ANKARA, (Sputnik) - Turkiye is ready to engage in possible mechanisms to ensure security in the Black Sea after the conclusion of a peace agreement on Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.
"We have accepted our partners' proposal regarding possible maritime security provision after the secured peace agreement. Certain planning is underway in this regard," Fidan said at a press conference in Kiev.
Fidan did not specify what countries made the proposal or what specific security measures could be implemented, but said that Turkiye is coordinating its actions with partners and considering various options for participating in security mechanisms.
The minister added that Turkiye hopes that the ceasefire in Ukraine will be achieved and peace talks will be resumed regardless of the persisting difficulties, saying that "light is already visible in this deep darkness." He further reaffirmed Turkish commitment to host direct Russian-Ukrainian talks, adding that diplomacy is the only way to achieve a sustainable settlement.
"We are in contact with the United States on the resumption of talks on Ukraine. The Istanbul format has proven its efficiency, and its continuation would be advisable," the Turkish foreign minister said, adding that Ankara will continue to work with all parties.
Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, Turkiye has maintained contacts with both Russia and Ukraine, positioning itself as a mediator. The first Russian-Ukrainian talks took place in Istanbul in 2022. Ankara also brokered the Black Sea grain initiative and several prisoner exchanges. Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated their willingness to once again provide a platform for negotiations.