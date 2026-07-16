https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/us-maximum-pressure-on-iran-policy-no-longer-working--iranian-diplomat-1124454857.html

US Maximum Pressure on Iran Policy No Longer Working – Iranian Diplomat

US Maximum Pressure on Iran Policy No Longer Working – Iranian Diplomat

Sputnik International

ASHGABAT, (Sputnik) - The US' policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran, including the economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic, have lost all effect and... 16.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-16T11:25+0000

2026-07-16T11:25+0000

2026-07-16T11:25+0000

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iran

donald trump

us central command (centcom)

strait of hormuz

white house

washington

iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act

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The US's 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program and a number of promises broken by Washington have laid the foundation for a profound crisis of mistrust, pushing the US to resort to methods that have now completely lost their effectiveness, the diplomat said. In Rouzbahani's opinion, the leverage over Iran has been exhausted, and Tehran has proven its ability to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty. According to the diplomat, the US has reached the end of the era of unilateral dictatorship and will have to come to terms with the new geopolitical realities of the region. Washington has already faced the consequences of the Strait of Hormuz closure, and political wisdom demands the White House put an end to these "useless and costly risky ventures" as soon as possible, the diplomat wrote. The United States has effectively failed in its attempts to seize control over the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran's comprehensive superiority in defense, missiles and geopolitics has driven the US military into a "deep strategic impasse" where it can neither continue a full-scale military operation nor retreat without losing face, he argued. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several waves of strikes against Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

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iran, donald trump, us central command (centcom), strait of hormuz, white house, washington, iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act