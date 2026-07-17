https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-rejects-accusations-of-interference-in-electoral-processes-in-us-1124458225.html

Russia Rejects Accusations of Interference in Electoral Processes in US

Russia Rejects Accusations of Interference in Electoral Processes in US

Sputnik International

Russia has never interfered in other countries' internal affairs and expects that no one will interfere in the internal affairs of Russia, Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-07-17T09:50+0000

2026-07-17T09:50+0000

2026-07-17T09:50+0000

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During his address to the nation on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are allegedly threats to the US electoral system. "Russia had no influence on the United States elections in any way ... We reject any accusations, we reject them resolutely," Peskov told reporters. Moscow has never interfered in other people's internal affairs and expects that no one will interfere in the internal affairs of Russia, the official added.

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