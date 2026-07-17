https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-rejects-accusations-of-interference-in-electoral-processes-in-us-1124458225.html
Russia Rejects Accusations of Interference in Electoral Processes in US
Russia Rejects Accusations of Interference in Electoral Processes in US
Sputnik International
Russia has never interfered in other countries' internal affairs and expects that no one will interfere in the internal affairs of Russia, Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-07-17T09:50+0000
2026-07-17T09:50+0000
2026-07-17T09:50+0000
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During his address to the nation on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are allegedly threats to the US electoral system. "Russia had no influence on the United States elections in any way ... We reject any accusations, we reject them resolutely," Peskov told reporters. Moscow has never interfered in other people's internal affairs and expects that no one will interfere in the internal affairs of Russia, the official added.
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Russia Rejects Accusations of Interference in Electoral Processes in US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia rejects the accusations of interference in the electoral processes in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
During his address to the nation on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are allegedly threats to the US electoral system.
"Russia had no influence on the United States elections in any way ... We reject any accusations, we reject them resolutely," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow has never interfered in other people's internal affairs and expects that no one will interfere in the internal affairs of Russia, the official added.