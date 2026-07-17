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Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk Storing Supplies for Ukrainian Army
Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk Storing Supplies for Ukrainian Army
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces hit facilities used for storing military cargo destined for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-07-17T05:14+0000
2026-07-17T05:14+0000
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"As a result of strikes with air-launched precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region, port infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargo and fuel and lubricants intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as unmanned aerial vehicle production and assembly facilities, were hit," the ministry said. A fireboat was also hit in the port of Chernomorsk, it added.
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Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk Storing Supplies for Ukrainian Army

05:14 GMT 17.07.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankA missile is launched from a Russian warship towards an arsenal with weapons in the Lvov region
A missile is launched from a Russian warship towards an arsenal with weapons in the Lvov region - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces hit facilities used for storing military cargo destined for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of strikes with air-launched precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region, port infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargo and fuel and lubricants intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as unmanned aerial vehicle production and assembly facilities, were hit," the ministry said.
A fireboat was also hit in the port of Chernomorsk, it added.
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