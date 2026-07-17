https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-strikes-port-infrastructure-in-odessa-and-chernomorsk-storing-supplies-for-ukrainian-army-1124457287.html

Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk Storing Supplies for Ukrainian Army

Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk Storing Supplies for Ukrainian Army

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces hit facilities used for storing military cargo destined for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-07-17T05:14+0000

2026-07-17T05:14+0000

2026-07-17T05:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

odessa

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112036296_0:0:1860:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_cc5de470f0c1aae30e7cca8f11593a61.jpg

"As a result of strikes with air-launched precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region, port infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargo and fuel and lubricants intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as unmanned aerial vehicle production and assembly facilities, were hit," the ministry said. A fireboat was also hit in the port of Chernomorsk, it added.

odessa

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

odessa, russia, ukraine