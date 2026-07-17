https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-strikes-port-infrastructure-in-odessa-and-chernomorsk-storing-supplies-for-ukrainian-army-1124457287.html
Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk Storing Supplies for Ukrainian Army
Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk Storing Supplies for Ukrainian Army
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces hit facilities used for storing military cargo destined for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-07-17T05:14+0000
2026-07-17T05:14+0000
2026-07-17T05:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
odessa
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112036296_0:0:1860:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_cc5de470f0c1aae30e7cca8f11593a61.jpg
"As a result of strikes with air-launched precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region, port infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargo and fuel and lubricants intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as unmanned aerial vehicle production and assembly facilities, were hit," the ministry said. A fireboat was also hit in the port of Chernomorsk, it added.
odessa
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112036296_233:0:1628:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_0374aa19328cc13144ca3a9b146ed451.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
odessa, russia, ukraine
Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk Storing Supplies for Ukrainian Army
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces hit facilities used for storing military cargo destined for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of strikes with air-launched precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region, port infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargo and fuel and lubricants intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as unmanned aerial vehicle production and assembly facilities, were hit," the ministry said.
A fireboat was also hit in the port of Chernomorsk, it added.