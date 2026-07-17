https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/uk-labour-party-andy-burnham-officially-declared-leader-of-labor-party-1124458825.html

Andy Burnham Officially Declared Leader of Labour Party

Andy Burnham Officially Declared Leader of Labour Party

Sputnik International

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has been officially declared the leader of the Labour Party and will now be able to become the UK's prime minister, Home Secretary and Chair of the Labour Party's National Executive Committee Shabana Mahmood said on Friday.

2026-07-17T12:40+0000

2026-07-17T12:40+0000

2026-07-17T12:41+0000

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Mahmood confirmed at a party conference that only one candidate had been nominated and announced that Andy Burnham is the legitimately elected leader of the Labour Party, as broadcast by national media. Burnham expressed readiness to become new prime minister and thanked outgoing head of government Keir Starmer for his service to the Labour Party and the UK. The new leader of the Labour Party said he had not made any decision on the new Cabinet's composition, but promised to do it soon. Burnham also pledged that the new Cabinet would reflect all parts of the Labour Party, as well as all communities. On June 22, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation as leader of the ruling Labour Party and stated that he would remain prime minister until a new party leader is elected. He added that the election to choose his successor will begin on July 9 and conclude before Parliament reconvenes in September.

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