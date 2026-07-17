Andy Burnham Officially Declared Leader of Labour Party
12:40 GMT 17.07.2026 (Updated: 12:41 GMT 17.07.2026)
© REUTERS Henry NichollsAndy Burnham smiles after being confirmed as the Labour Party's new leader and the country's next Prime Minister, during 'Labour's Special Conference' in London, Britain, July 17, 2026. HENRY NICHOLLS/Pool via REUTERS
© REUTERS Henry Nicholls
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has been officially declared the leader of the Labour Party and will now be able to become the UK's prime minister, Home Secretary and Chair of the Labour Party's National Executive Committee Shabana Mahmood said on Friday.
Mahmood confirmed at a party conference that only one candidate had been nominated and announced that Andy Burnham is the legitimately elected leader of the Labour Party, as broadcast by national media.
Burnham expressed readiness to become new prime minister and thanked outgoing head of government Keir Starmer for his service to the Labour Party and the UK.
"This is a proud moment you have given me and my family today, and an emotional one. It is one for which I am ready. I am ready, ready to lead and to build on the foundation laid by one person more than any other. Under Keir Starmer's leadership, we went from our worst defeat to one of the best victories in our history. Keir put Labour back in opposition to change people's lives. And that is what we have been doing these last two years," Burnham said.
The new leader of the Labour Party said he had not made any decision on the new Cabinet's composition, but promised to do it soon. Burnham also pledged that the new Cabinet would reflect all parts of the Labour Party, as well as all communities.
On June 22, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation as leader of the ruling Labour Party and stated that he would remain prime minister until a new party leader is elected. He added that the election to choose his successor will begin on July 9 and conclude before Parliament reconvenes in September.