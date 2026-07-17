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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/ukraine-is-trying-to-obtain-russian-made-aircraft-parts-via-intelligence-1124457585.html
Ukraine is Trying to Obtain Russian-Made Aircraft Parts Via Intelligence
Ukraine is Trying to Obtain Russian-Made Aircraft Parts Via Intelligence
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian air forces are trying to obtain Russian-made aircraft parts for its helicopters and airplanes through intelligence, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said.
2026-07-17T07:09+0000
2026-07-17T07:09+0000
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A Russian citizen purchased aviation bearings on the territory of Russia used for completing military aviation equipment: Mil and Kamov helicopters for both civil and military purposes, as well as Su and MiG military aircraft of various modifications. "The perpetrator intended to take the products outside Russia, bypassing the established procedure, for subsequent delivery to the address of the Ukrainian company PJSC Motor Sich. PJSC Motor Sich is one of the key enterprises engaged in servicing military aircraft and helicopters of the armed forces of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement. The Russian was sentenced to 13 years in prison for treason, the statement read.
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Ukraine is Trying to Obtain Russian-Made Aircraft Parts Via Intelligence

07:09 GMT 17.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabankThe MiG-31 interceptor fighter with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system
The MiG-31 interceptor fighter with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian air forces are trying to obtain Russian-made aircraft parts for its helicopters and airplanes through intelligence, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
A Russian citizen purchased aviation bearings on the territory of Russia used for completing military aviation equipment: Mil and Kamov helicopters for both civil and military purposes, as well as Su and MiG military aircraft of various modifications.
"The perpetrator intended to take the products outside Russia, bypassing the established procedure, for subsequent delivery to the address of the Ukrainian company PJSC Motor Sich. PJSC Motor Sich is one of the key enterprises engaged in servicing military aircraft and helicopters of the armed forces of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement.
The Russian was sentenced to 13 years in prison for treason, the statement read.
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