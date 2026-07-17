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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/us-military-declares-sixth-night-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124456968.html
US Military Declares Sixth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete
US Military Declares Sixth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete
Sputnik International
US Central Command said American forces completed another major wave of strikes against Iran, using fighter jets, drones and warships to hit dozens of targets.
2026-07-17T04:06+0000
2026-07-17T04:06+0000
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CENTCOM claimed the strikes targeted Iranian military capabilities, but Iranian reports tell a different story.The US bombed civilian infrastructure, including bridges, a railway station and a telecommunications tower, Iranian media reported. US strikes on the Bandar Khamir bridges killed 7 civilians and left 9 others injured, Tasnim reported.The sixth consecutive night of US ceasefire violations marks another stage in Washington’s aggression against Iran, further normalizing attacks on civilian infrastructure by the US military.
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US Military Declares Sixth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete

04:06 GMT 17.07.2026
© AP Photo / Victor R. CaivanoAn F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet flies over the deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington during joint exercises, off the coast of Argentina, Thursday, May 30, 2024
An F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet flies over the deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington during joint exercises, off the coast of Argentina, Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
© AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano
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US Central Command said American forces completed another major wave of strikes against Iran, using fighter jets, drones and warships to hit dozens of targets.
CENTCOM claimed the strikes targeted Iranian military capabilities, but Iranian reports tell a different story.

The US bombed civilian infrastructure, including bridges, a railway station and a telecommunications tower, Iranian media reported. US strikes on the Bandar Khamir bridges killed 7 civilians and left 9 others injured, Tasnim reported.

The sixth consecutive night of US ceasefire violations marks another stage in Washington’s aggression against Iran, further normalizing attacks on civilian infrastructure by the US military.
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