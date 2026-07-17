https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/us-military-declares-sixth-night-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124456968.html

US Military Declares Sixth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete

US Military Declares Sixth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete

Sputnik International

US Central Command said American forces completed another major wave of strikes against Iran, using fighter jets, drones and warships to hit dozens of targets.

2026-07-17T04:06+0000

2026-07-17T04:06+0000

2026-07-17T04:06+0000

us-israel war on iran

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us central command (centcom)

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CENTCOM claimed the strikes targeted Iranian military capabilities, but Iranian reports tell a different story.The US bombed civilian infrastructure, including bridges, a railway station and a telecommunications tower, Iranian media reported. US strikes on the Bandar Khamir bridges killed 7 civilians and left 9 others injured, Tasnim reported.The sixth consecutive night of US ceasefire violations marks another stage in Washington’s aggression against Iran, further normalizing attacks on civilian infrastructure by the US military.

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