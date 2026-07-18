https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/irgc-wipes-out-us-drone-boat-depot-in-bahrain-1124460954.html

IRGC Wipes Out US Drone-Boat Depot in Bahrain

IRGC Wipes Out US Drone-Boat Depot in Bahrain

Sputnik International

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Navy and Aerospace Force carried out the 17th wave of Operation Nasr 2 in response to US attacks on bridges and civilian transport infrastructure in Iran, Tasnim reported.

2026-07-18T04:03+0000

2026-07-18T04:03+0000

2026-07-18T04:58+0000

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The operation destroyed a depot of American unmanned surface vessels in Bahrain, with many of them set on fire.The IRGC also said Bahrain’s main AI center, which it claimed was used by the US for targeting operations, was hit with ballistic missiles and dozens of drones.The IRGC also reminded countries hosting US bases in the region that they share responsibility for US war crimes against Iran.

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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), bahrain, us, war, strait of hormuz, navy