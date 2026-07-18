https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/irgc-wipes-out-us-drone-boat-depot-in-bahrain-1124460954.html
IRGC Wipes Out US Drone-Boat Depot in Bahrain
IRGC Wipes Out US Drone-Boat Depot in Bahrain
Sputnik International
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Navy and Aerospace Force carried out the 17th wave of Operation Nasr 2 in response to US attacks on bridges and civilian transport infrastructure in Iran, Tasnim reported.
2026-07-18T04:03+0000
2026-07-18T04:03+0000
2026-07-18T04:58+0000
us-israel war on iran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
bahrain
us
war
strait of hormuz
navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082583937_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_3f1e49736040287e97457f608747f290.jpg
The operation destroyed a depot of American unmanned surface vessels in Bahrain, with many of them set on fire.The IRGC also said Bahrain’s main AI center, which it claimed was used by the US for targeting operations, was hit with ballistic missiles and dozens of drones.The IRGC also reminded countries hosting US bases in the region that they share responsibility for US war crimes against Iran.
bahrain
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082583937_140:0:2361:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_ee753b307a1066ec677343c13b1fc9a3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), bahrain, us, war, strait of hormuz, navy
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), bahrain, us, war, strait of hormuz, navy
IRGC Wipes Out US Drone-Boat Depot in Bahrain
04:03 GMT 18.07.2026 (Updated: 04:58 GMT 18.07.2026)
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Navy and Aerospace Force carried out the 17th wave of Operation Nasr 2 in response to US attacks on bridges and civilian transport infrastructure in Iran, Tasnim reported.
The operation destroyed a depot of American unmanned surface vessels in Bahrain, with many of them set on fire.
The IRGC also said Bahrain’s main AI center, which it claimed was used by the US for targeting operations, was hit with ballistic missiles and dozens of drones.
“The American child-killing regime should know that if it attacks bridges and transportation infrastructure, by God’s grace, we will henceforth destroy the most important industrial, information technology, and artificial intelligence assets of companies with American shareholders in the region,” the statement warned.
The IRGC also reminded countries hosting US bases in the region that they share responsibility for US war crimes against Iran.