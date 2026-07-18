https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russian-mod-details-precision-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-logistics-and-coastal-defenses---1124461624.html

Russian MoD Details Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Military Logistics and Coastal Defenses

Russian MoD Details Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Military Logistics and Coastal Defenses

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces continued conducting group strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles.

2026-07-18T06:06+0000

2026-07-18T06:06+0000

2026-07-18T06:06+0000

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As a result of the strikes:▫️ In the port of Odessa (the state enterprise "Odessa Commercial Sea Port"), port infrastructure facilities used for unloading fuel and lubricants were hit, along with fuel storage tanks intended for the supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine▫️ In the port of Chernomorsk (the state enterprise "Chernomorsk Commercial Sea Port") in Odessa region, a container ship that was unloading ammunition was struck▫️ In the area of Snake Island, a dry cargo ship transporting supplies for the Ukrainian army was hit while at sea▫️ In addition, near the settlement of Rybakovka (14 km west of Ochakov), a launcher and a transport-loader vehicle of a Neptune-2 coastal defense missile system were struck

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