https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russias-lavrov-holds-phone-call-with-uae-foreign-minister-to-touch-base-on-situation-in-middle-east-1124463110.html
Russia's Lavrov Holds Phone Call With UAE Foreign Minister to Touch Base on Situation in Middle East
Russia's Lavrov Holds Phone Call With UAE Foreign Minister to Touch Base on Situation in Middle East
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call on July 18 with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the situation in the Gulf region amid ongoing US-Iran strikes, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
2026-07-18T14:04+0000
2026-07-18T14:04+0000
2026-07-18T14:06+0000
russia
russia
uae
russian foreign ministry
sergey lavrov
abdullah bin zayed al-nahyan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1f/1123925129_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_6515a1f3bf31d297d636545d3364a360.jpg
The ministers stressed the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of negotiations.Both sides emphasized the need to maintain stable, safe, and unimpeded shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is critical to the global economy.They also discussed strengthening the Russia-UAE strategic partnership, including expanding trade, economic, educational, and sports ties, and confirmed mutual interest in continued close foreign policy coordination both bilaterally and on international platforms.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/protracted-hormuz-crisis-boosts-north-south-corridor-importance--lavrov-1124459472.html
russia
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1f/1123925129_110:0:2841:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bbce3fb0a64701594cd6bd7afd69e1a3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, uae, russian foreign ministry, sergey lavrov, abdullah bin zayed al-nahyan
russia, uae, russian foreign ministry, sergey lavrov, abdullah bin zayed al-nahyan
Russia's Lavrov Holds Phone Call With UAE Foreign Minister to Touch Base on Situation in Middle East
14:04 GMT 18.07.2026 (Updated: 14:06 GMT 18.07.2026)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call on July 18 with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the situation in the Gulf region amid ongoing US-Iran strikes, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
The ministers stressed the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of negotiations.
Both sides emphasized the need to maintain stable, safe, and unimpeded shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is critical to the global economy.
They also discussed strengthening the Russia-UAE strategic partnership, including expanding trade, economic, educational, and sports ties, and confirmed mutual interest in continued close foreign policy coordination both bilaterally and on international platforms.