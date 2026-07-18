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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russias-lavrov-holds-phone-call-with-uae-foreign-minister-to-touch-base-on-situation-in-middle-east-1124463110.html
Russia's Lavrov Holds Phone Call With UAE Foreign Minister to Touch Base on Situation in Middle East
Russia's Lavrov Holds Phone Call With UAE Foreign Minister to Touch Base on Situation in Middle East
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call on July 18 with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the situation in the Gulf region amid ongoing US-Iran strikes, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
2026-07-18T14:04+0000
2026-07-18T14:06+0000
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The ministers stressed the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of negotiations.Both sides emphasized the need to maintain stable, safe, and unimpeded shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is critical to the global economy.They also discussed strengthening the Russia-UAE strategic partnership, including expanding trade, economic, educational, and sports ties, and confirmed mutual interest in continued close foreign policy coordination both bilaterally and on international platforms.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/protracted-hormuz-crisis-boosts-north-south-corridor-importance--lavrov-1124459472.html
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Russia's Lavrov Holds Phone Call With UAE Foreign Minister to Touch Base on Situation in Middle East

14:04 GMT 18.07.2026 (Updated: 14:06 GMT 18.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankLavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31
Lavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2026
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call on July 18 with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the situation in the Gulf region amid ongoing US-Iran strikes, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
The ministers stressed the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of negotiations.
Both sides emphasized the need to maintain stable, safe, and unimpeded shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is critical to the global economy.
They also discussed strengthening the Russia-UAE strategic partnership, including expanding trade, economic, educational, and sports ties, and confirmed mutual interest in continued close foreign policy coordination both bilaterally and on international platforms.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a joint statement after trilateral talks between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire, 10 October 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
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Protracted Hormuz Crisis Boosts North-South Corridor Importance – Lavrov
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