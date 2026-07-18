https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russias-lavrov-holds-phone-call-with-uae-foreign-minister-to-touch-base-on-situation-in-middle-east-1124463110.html

Russia's Lavrov Holds Phone Call With UAE Foreign Minister to Touch Base on Situation in Middle East

Russia's Lavrov Holds Phone Call With UAE Foreign Minister to Touch Base on Situation in Middle East

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call on July 18 with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the situation in the Gulf region amid ongoing US-Iran strikes, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

2026-07-18T14:04+0000

2026-07-18T14:04+0000

2026-07-18T14:06+0000

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russia

uae

russian foreign ministry

sergey lavrov

abdullah bin zayed al-nahyan

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The ministers stressed the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of negotiations.Both sides emphasized the need to maintain stable, safe, and unimpeded shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is critical to the global economy.They also discussed strengthening the Russia-UAE strategic partnership, including expanding trade, economic, educational, and sports ties, and confirmed mutual interest in continued close foreign policy coordination both bilaterally and on international platforms.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/protracted-hormuz-crisis-boosts-north-south-corridor-importance--lavrov-1124459472.html

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russia, uae, russian foreign ministry, sergey lavrov, abdullah bin zayed al-nahyan