https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/two-oil-tankers-explode-after-entering-mined-route-in-strait-of-hormuz--irgc-1124461241.html

Two Oil Tankers Explode After Entering Mined Route in Strait of Hormuz — IRGC

Two Oil Tankers Explode After Entering Mined Route in Strait of Hormuz — IRGC

Sputnik International

Two oil tankers exploded and caught fire after attempting to pass through a mined route in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement cited by IRNA.

2026-07-18T04:06+0000

2026-07-18T04:06+0000

2026-07-18T04:06+0000

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strait of hormuz

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

war

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The ships were deceived by US intelligence services into entering the dangerous route, the IRGC said.The IRGC Navy reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely closed” due to US aggression and warned vessels not to enter mined routes.The world now sees in full view the consequences of US aggression against Iran.

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