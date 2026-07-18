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Two Oil Tankers Explode After Entering Mined Route in Strait of Hormuz — IRGC
Two Oil Tankers Explode After Entering Mined Route in Strait of Hormuz — IRGC
Sputnik International
Two oil tankers exploded and caught fire after attempting to pass through a mined route in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement cited by IRNA.
2026-07-18T04:06+0000
2026-07-18T04:06+0000
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The ships were deceived by US intelligence services into entering the dangerous route, the IRGC said.The IRGC Navy reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely closed” due to US aggression and warned vessels not to enter mined routes.The world now sees in full view the consequences of US aggression against Iran.
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Two Oil Tankers Explode After Entering Mined Route in Strait of Hormuz — IRGC

04:06 GMT 18.07.2026
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonA Malta-flagged tanker is seen near Daesan Port in Seosan, South Korea, Friday, May 8, 2026
A Malta-flagged tanker is seen near Daesan Port in Seosan, South Korea, Friday, May 8, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2026
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
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Two oil tankers exploded and caught fire after attempting to pass through a mined route in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement cited by IRNA.
The ships were deceived by US intelligence services into entering the dangerous route, the IRGC said.

The IRGC Navy reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely closed” due to US aggression and warned vessels not to enter mined routes.
“Until the aggression of criminal America ends, there is no possibility of exporting chemical fertilizer or even a single drop of oil and gas from this region,” the statement said.
The world now sees in full view the consequences of US aggression against Iran.
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