US Attacks Hit Bridges and Roads in Hormozgan, Killing Three — Reports
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump smiles before addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US strikes hit road infrastructure in Hormozgan Province, damaging bridges and routes between Bandar Abbas, Rudan, Minab and Kerman, Iranian media reported.
Two bridges on the Bandar Abbas–Rudan route were hit, leaving several people killed and injured, Tasnim reported.
At least 3 people were killed and 8 others injured in Hormozgan, according to preliminary reports cited by Naya.
Local authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel on provincial roads amid the threat of further attacks, while emergency crews worked to assess damage and create alternative routes.
The US continues to target Iranian transport infrastructure as its aggression against Iran escalates.
At least 3 people were killed and 8 others injured in Hormozgan, according to preliminary reports cited by Naya.
Local authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel on provincial roads amid the threat of further attacks, while emergency crews worked to assess damage and create alternative routes.
The US continues to target Iranian transport infrastructure as its aggression against Iran escalates.