https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/us-attacks-hit-bridges-and-roads-in-hormozgan-killing-three--reports-1124461361.html

US Attacks Hit Bridges and Roads in Hormozgan, Killing Three — Reports

US Attacks Hit Bridges and Roads in Hormozgan, Killing Three — Reports

Sputnik International

US strikes hit road infrastructure in Hormozgan Province, damaging bridges and routes between Bandar Abbas, Rudan, Minab and Kerman, Iranian media reported.

2026-07-18T04:11+0000

2026-07-18T04:11+0000

2026-07-18T04:11+0000

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Two bridges on the Bandar Abbas–Rudan route were hit, leaving several people killed and injured, Tasnim reported.At least 3 people were killed and 8 others injured in Hormozgan, according to preliminary reports cited by Naya.Local authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel on provincial roads amid the threat of further attacks, while emergency crews worked to assess damage and create alternative routes.The US continues to target Iranian transport infrastructure as its aggression against Iran escalates.

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