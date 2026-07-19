https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/iranian-army-launched-2-strikes-on-us-bases-in-kuwait---reports-1124464337.html

Iranian Army Launched 2 Strikes on US Bases in Kuwait - Reports

Iranian Army Launched 2 Strikes on US Bases in Kuwait - Reports

Sputnik International

The Iranian army launched two strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Press TV reported citing the army's statement.

2026-07-19T03:39+0000

2026-07-19T03:39+0000

2026-07-19T04:10+0000

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Earlier, the US Central Command announced the beginning of another series of US strikes on Iran. The Iranian army launched two retaliatory strikes on a US ground forces ammunition depot at Camp Al-Udeiri, as well as on a radar system of [surface-to-air missile system] Patriot and an American air surveillance radar system at Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, using drones, the channel said.Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.

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