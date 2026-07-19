https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/japan-to-deploy-sea-drones-in-remilitarization-push--report-1124464452.html
Japan to Deploy Sea Drones in Remilitarization Push — Report
Japan to Deploy Sea Drones in Remilitarization Push — Report
Sputnik International
Japan has announced plans to begin developing unmanned vessels as part of a broader effort to strengthen its maritime security capabilities, with a corresponding budget item to be included in the next fiscal year, the Yomiuri reported.
2026-07-19T03:18+0000
2026-07-19T03:18+0000
2026-07-19T04:12+0000
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The government expects that combining unmanned vessels with patrol boats and UAVs will enhance its ability to counter Chinese activities near its borders.In December, Tokyo plans to revise its "Basic Guidelines for Strengthening Maritime Security Capabilities," first adopted in 2022. The related expenses will be included in the draft budget for fiscal year 2027 (April 1, 2027 – March 31, 2028). An appendix on unmanned vessels will also be added to three strategic security documents Japan intends to revise by the end of the year.Currently, Japan's Coast Guard operates only five UAVs with limited flight time. Starting next fiscal year, Japanese shipbuilders will begin research into unmanned vessel control technologies, maritime surveillance using cameras and radars, and equipment for forcibly stopping suspicious vessels.Deployment of unmanned vessels into Japan's Coast Guard fleet is expected to begin in 2032, which would not only expand monitoring capabilities but also alleviate an acute staffing shortage.The move comes as Beijing adds 20 Japanese firms to its sanctions list in response to Tokyo's growing militarism, which critics say contravenes Japan's post‑WWII constitution that renounces military adventurism.
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military & intelligence, japan, china, people's republic of china, sea of japan, japan coast guard, japan self-defense forces
military & intelligence, japan, china, people's republic of china, sea of japan, japan coast guard, japan self-defense forces
Japan to Deploy Sea Drones in Remilitarization Push — Report
03:18 GMT 19.07.2026 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 19.07.2026)
Japan has announced plans to begin developing unmanned vessels as part of a broader effort to strengthen its maritime security capabilities, with a corresponding budget item to be included in the next fiscal year, the Yomiuri reported.
The government expects that combining unmanned vessels with patrol boats and UAVs will enhance its ability to counter Chinese activities near its borders.
In December, Tokyo plans to revise its "Basic Guidelines for Strengthening Maritime Security Capabilities," first adopted in 2022. The related expenses will be included in the draft budget for fiscal year 2027 (April 1, 2027 – March 31, 2028). An appendix on unmanned vessels will also be added to three strategic security documents Japan intends to revise by the end of the year.
Currently, Japan's Coast Guard operates only five UAVs with limited flight time. Starting next fiscal year, Japanese shipbuilders will begin research into unmanned vessel control technologies, maritime surveillance using cameras and radars, and equipment for forcibly stopping suspicious vessels.
Deployment of unmanned vessels into Japan's Coast Guard fleet is expected to begin in 2032, which would not only expand monitoring capabilities but also alleviate an acute staffing shortage.
The move comes as Beijing adds 20 Japanese firms to its sanctions list in response to Tokyo's growing militarism, which critics say contravenes Japan's post‑WWII constitution that renounces military adventurism.