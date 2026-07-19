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Putin Praises Moscow-Pyongyang Ties at Meeting With Top North Korean Diplomat - Kremlin
Putin Praises Moscow-Pyongyang Ties at Meeting With Top North Korean Diplomat - Kremlin
Sputnik International
During a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised relations between the two nations and conveyed his warmest greetings to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2026-07-19T15:43+0000
2026-07-19T15:43+0000
2026-07-19T15:43+0000
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"President Putin spoke highly of the bilateral relations between Russia and North Korea. He took the opportunity to once again thank the North Korean leadership and people for their assistance in the special military operation, emphasizing that the heroic deeds of the North Korean troops who supported our military would never be forgotten in our country," Peskov told reporters. Putin also conveyed his warmest greetings to the North Korean leader, the spokesman said. Choe, in turn, thanked the Russian president for his kind words, adding that Kim Jong Un had recently reiterated that developing relations with Russia in all areas remains a strategic goal of his government. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov were also present at the meeting, Peskov said.
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Putin Praises Moscow-Pyongyang Ties at Meeting With Top North Korean Diplomat - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - During a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised relations between the two nations and conveyed his warmest greetings to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"President Putin spoke highly of the bilateral relations between Russia and North Korea. He took the opportunity to once again thank the North Korean leadership and people for their assistance in the special military operation, emphasizing that the heroic deeds of the North Korean troops who supported our military would never be forgotten in our country," Peskov told reporters.
Putin also conveyed his warmest greetings to the North Korean leader, the spokesman said. Choe, in turn, thanked the Russian president for his kind words, adding that Kim Jong Un had recently reiterated that developing relations with Russia in all areas remains a strategic goal of his government.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov were also present at the meeting, Peskov said.