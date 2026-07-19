https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-dnepropetrovsk-with-geran-drone-1124464769.html
Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Dnepropetrovsk With Geran Drone
Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Dnepropetrovsk With Geran Drone
Sputnik International
the Russian Armed Forces struck a logistics center in Dnepropetrovsk with a Geran drone strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-07-19T05:08+0000
2026-07-19T05:08+0000
2026-07-19T05:08+0000
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On Sunday, the defense ministry released a surveillance footage of the strike on the logistics center in Dnepropetrovsk using a Geran-4 Seeker drone. "The target was hit as a result of the strike," the video description says. The Russian military also used the same drone to strike a locomotive used to transport cargo for the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Volnyansk in the Zaporozhye Region, the defense ministry said.
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Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Dnepropetrovsk With Geran Drone
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Saturday, the Russian Armed Forces struck a logistics center in Dnepropetrovsk with a Geran drone strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
On Sunday, the defense ministry released a surveillance footage of the strike on the logistics center in Dnepropetrovsk using a Geran-4 Seeker drone.
"The target was hit as a result of the strike," the video description says.
The Russian military also used the same drone to strike a locomotive used to transport cargo for the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Volnyansk in the Zaporozhye Region, the defense ministry said.