https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-dnepropetrovsk-with-geran-drone-1124464769.html

Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Dnepropetrovsk With Geran Drone

Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Dnepropetrovsk With Geran Drone

Sputnik International

the Russian Armed Forces struck a logistics center in Dnepropetrovsk with a Geran drone strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-07-19T05:08+0000

2026-07-19T05:08+0000

2026-07-19T05:08+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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On Sunday, the defense ministry released a surveillance footage of the strike on the logistics center in Dnepropetrovsk using a Geran-4 Seeker drone. "The target was hit as a result of the strike," the video description says. The Russian military also used the same drone to strike a locomotive used to transport cargo for the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Volnyansk in the Zaporozhye Region, the defense ministry said.

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