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Russia Strikes Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complexes, Logistics Centers
Russia Strikes Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complexes, Logistics Centers
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using air- and ground-based precision weapons and attack drones against military-industrial complexes and logistics centers in Kiev and the Kiev region.
2026-07-19T05:23+0000
2026-07-19T05:23+0000
2026-07-19T05:24+0000
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"Tonight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using air- and ground-based precision weapons and attack drones against military-industrial complexes and logistics centers in Kiev and the Kiev region," the statement read.Targets included:🔹 A long-range drone assembly and storage center (Kiev region)🔹 Flamingo missile production facilities (Kiev)🔹 A sorting center for dual-use goods (Kiev)🔹 Fuel depots and military cargo infrastructure in Port Yuzhny (Odessa region)
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Russia Strikes Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complexes, Logistics Centers
05:23 GMT 19.07.2026 (Updated: 05:24 GMT 19.07.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike on military facilities and logistics centers in Kiev and the surrounding region overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using air- and ground-based precision weapons and attack drones against military-industrial complexes and logistics centers in Kiev and the Kiev region," the statement read.
Targets included:
🔹 A long-range drone assembly and storage center (Kiev region)
🔹 Flamingo missile production facilities (Kiev)
🔹 A sorting center for dual-use goods (Kiev)
🔹 Fuel depots and military cargo infrastructure in Port Yuzhny (Odessa region)