https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russia-strikes-ukraines-military-industrial-complexes-logistics-centers-1124464898.html

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complexes, Logistics Centers

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complexes, Logistics Centers

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using air- and ground-based precision weapons and attack drones against military-industrial complexes and logistics centers in Kiev and the Kiev region.

2026-07-19T05:23+0000

2026-07-19T05:23+0000

2026-07-19T05:24+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"Tonight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using air- and ground-based precision weapons and attack drones against military-industrial complexes and logistics centers in Kiev and the Kiev region," the statement read.Targets included:🔹 A long-range drone assembly and storage center (Kiev region)🔹 Flamingo missile production facilities (Kiev)🔹 A sorting center for dual-use goods (Kiev)🔹 Fuel depots and military cargo infrastructure in Port Yuzhny (Odessa region)

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