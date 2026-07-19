https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/us-completes-another-wave-of-strikes-on-iran---centcom-1124464230.html

US Completes Another Wave of Strikes on Iran - CENTCOM

US Completes Another Wave of Strikes on Iran - CENTCOM

Sputnik International

The United States has completed another wave of strikes on targets in Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

2026-07-19T03:59+0000

2026-07-19T03:59+0000

2026-07-19T04:07+0000

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"During the eighth consecutive night of US strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites," the command said on X.This marks the 8th consecutive night of attacks on Iranian targets.Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.

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