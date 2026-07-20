https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/energy-shock-in-pakistan-the-price-of-geopolitics-1124469752.html

Energy Shock in Pakistan: The Price of Geopolitics

Energy Shock in Pakistan: The Price of Geopolitics

Sputnik International

The renewed disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has raised risk premiums across global LNG spot markets, reflecting geopolitical uncertainty, rather than a... 20.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-20T15:15+0000

2026-07-20T15:15+0000

2026-07-20T15:15+0000

analysis

pakistan

strait of hormuz

liquefied natural gas (lng)

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The Strait of Hormuz is once again the epicenter of global energy jitters. Within days of renewed US-Iran tensions, Pakistan felt the heat firsthand: Pakistan LNG secured a July-delivered cargo at approximately $20.70 per million British thermal units (mmbtu). That is twice the rate of its long-term Qatari supply agreements and marks the country's priciest LNG purchase since 2022.For South Asia, the stakes are high. If prices persist, the region will face inflation and external account strain. "The duration of the disruption will be decisive," he adds.According to the Asian Development Bank, 22% of Pakistan's population lives below the poverty line, and costly LNG will worsen tariffs and public finances. Najeeb suggests targeted tax adjustments or a stabilization fund instead of untargeted subsidies.Meanwhile, gas cuts to fertilizer producers threaten agricultural costs. "It is imperative for Pakistan's political and economic managers to look beyond current available options and build resilient energy infrastructure, which could withstand regional and global geopolitical and energy shocks," urges Tahir Nazir, a geopolitical and security analyst.A switch to solar power (38 GW added, saving $12 billion in imports) and electric vehicle adoption (potential $1 billion annual savings) are key. "The business-as-usual model has not worked, and it will not work in the future as well, as the well-being of 250 million people can't be left at the mercy of the fragility of global politics," concludes Nazir.

pakistan

strait of hormuz

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pakistan, strait of hormuz, liquefied natural gas (lng)