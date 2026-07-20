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Iran's IRGC Claims Strikes on US Assets in Jordan, Thanks Local Informants
Iran's IRGC Claims Strikes on US Assets in Jordan, Thanks Local Informants
Sputnik International
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for two major strikes on US military assets in Jordan, publicly thanking local Jordanians for providing intelligence that enabled the attacks.
2026-07-20T03:42+0000
2026-07-20T04:57+0000
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In a statement released by the IRGC's Public Relations, the group said it targeted US forces in the Al‑Azraq region and at Aqaba Airport, inflicting significant damage. The IRGC claimed to have destroyed 20 hangars housing US troops in Al‑Azraq, resulting in "dozens" of casualties, and struck large C‑17 transport aircraft and P‑8 command and control aircraft at Aqaba Airport."We thank the people of Jordan for sincere cooperation and accurate information... which enabled our fighters to precisely target the US army," the IRGC statement read.Since July 8, the United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries.
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Iran's IRGC Claims Strikes on US Assets in Jordan, Thanks Local Informants

03:42 GMT 20.07.2026 (Updated: 04:57 GMT 20.07.2026)
© AP PhotoThis video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for two major strikes on US military assets in Jordan, publicly thanking local Jordanians for providing intelligence that enabled the attacks.
In a statement released by the IRGC's Public Relations, the group said it targeted US forces in the Al‑Azraq region and at Aqaba Airport, inflicting significant damage. The IRGC claimed to have destroyed 20 hangars housing US troops in Al‑Azraq, resulting in "dozens" of casualties, and struck large C‑17 transport aircraft and P‑8 command and control aircraft at Aqaba Airport.
"We thank the people of Jordan for sincere cooperation and accurate information... which enabled our fighters to precisely target the US army," the IRGC statement read.
Since July 8, the United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries.
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