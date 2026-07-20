International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/us-forces-complete-9th-wave-of-strikes-on-iran---centcom-1124466762.html
US Forces Complete 9th Wave of Strikes on Iran - CENTCOM
US Forces Complete 9th Wave of Strikes on Iran - CENTCOM
Sputnik International
The US Armed Forces have completed the ninth wave of strikes on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.
2026-07-20T03:58+0000
2026-07-20T04:54+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
strait of hormuz
us central command (centcom)
us armed forces
us-iran relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116155539_87:0:1264:662_1920x0_80_0_0_a43a059bc264b0fed5904fd6843ba6c6.png
"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the command said on X.Since July 8, the United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries.
iran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116155539_234:0:1117:662_1920x0_80_0_0_d9c45cfdc5bf4ad55cf2ab7d6c4c7bc0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom), us armed forces, us-iran relations
iran, strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom), us armed forces, us-iran relations

US Forces Complete 9th Wave of Strikes on Iran - CENTCOM

03:58 GMT 20.07.2026 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 20.07.2026)
© X/@CENTCOMAn X screenshot of US Navy planes taking part in in the January 11, 2024 air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, conducted by the US and the UK.
An X screenshot of US Navy planes taking part in in the January 11, 2024 air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, conducted by the US and the UK. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
© X/@CENTCOM
Subscribe
The US Armed Forces have completed the ninth wave of strikes on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.
"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the command said on X.
Since July 8, the United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала