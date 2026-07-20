https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/us-forces-complete-9th-wave-of-strikes-on-iran---centcom-1124466762.html

US Forces Complete 9th Wave of Strikes on Iran - CENTCOM

US Forces Complete 9th Wave of Strikes on Iran - CENTCOM

Sputnik International

The US Armed Forces have completed the ninth wave of strikes on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

2026-07-20T03:58+0000

2026-07-20T03:58+0000

2026-07-20T04:54+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

strait of hormuz

us central command (centcom)

us armed forces

us-iran relations

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"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the command said on X.Since July 8, the United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries.

iran

strait of hormuz

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iran, strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom), us armed forces, us-iran relations