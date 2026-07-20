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US Forces Complete 9th Wave of Strikes on Iran - CENTCOM
US Forces Complete 9th Wave of Strikes on Iran - CENTCOM
Sputnik International
The US Armed Forces have completed the ninth wave of strikes on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.
2026-07-20T03:58+0000
2026-07-20T03:58+0000
2026-07-20T04:54+0000
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"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the command said on X.Since July 8, the United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries.
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US Forces Complete 9th Wave of Strikes on Iran - CENTCOM
03:58 GMT 20.07.2026 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 20.07.2026)
The US Armed Forces have completed the ninth wave of strikes on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.
"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the command said on X.
Since July 8, the United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries.