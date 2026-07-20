https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/us-preparing-for-large-scale-war-against-iran---reports-1124466637.html

US Preparing for Large-Scale War Against Iran - Reports

US Preparing for Large-Scale War Against Iran - Reports

Sputnik International

The United States is preparing for large-scale military action against Iran, increasing its military presence in the Middle East, the Washington Post reported citing a US official.

2026-07-20T03:17+0000

2026-07-20T03:17+0000

2026-07-20T04:51+0000

us-israel war on iran

us

iran

us central command (centcom)

washington post

donald trump

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124446395_0:63:3421:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_19e84e009692eeef28c78337a5e6184f.jpg

The United States is redeploying additional combat aircraft and refueling tankers from Europe to the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. "The U.S. is planning for a wider war," a US official familiar with discussions inside the Trump administration told the newspaper. However, US capabilities for a larger military. actions are limited by depleted munitions stockpiles, the newspaper's source noted. Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported the death of two US soldiers in Jordan. More unidentified remains were later found there. One soldier was also killed in Iraq, wounded by an Iranian drone. On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, iran, us central command (centcom), washington post, donald trump, middle east