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US Preparing for Large-Scale War Against Iran - Reports
US Preparing for Large-Scale War Against Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is preparing for large-scale military action against Iran, increasing its military presence in the Middle East, the Washington Post reported citing a US official.
2026-07-20T03:17+0000
2026-07-20T04:51+0000
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The United States is redeploying additional combat aircraft and refueling tankers from Europe to the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. "The U.S. is planning for a wider war," a US official familiar with discussions inside the Trump administration told the newspaper. However, US capabilities for a larger military. actions are limited by depleted munitions stockpiles, the newspaper's source noted. Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported the death of two US soldiers in Jordan. More unidentified remains were later found there. One soldier was also killed in Iraq, wounded by an Iranian drone. On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.
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US Preparing for Large-Scale War Against Iran - Reports

03:17 GMT 20.07.2026 (Updated: 04:51 GMT 20.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin NavalThe aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval
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The United States is preparing for large-scale military action against Iran, increasing its military presence in the Middle East, the Washington Post reported citing a US official.
The United States is redeploying additional combat aircraft and refueling tankers from Europe to the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
"The U.S. is planning for a wider war," a US official familiar with discussions inside the Trump administration told the newspaper.
However, US capabilities for a larger military. actions are limited by depleted munitions stockpiles, the newspaper's source noted.
Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported the death of two US soldiers in Jordan. More unidentified remains were later found there. One soldier was also killed in Iraq, wounded by an Iranian drone.
On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.
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