CENTCOM Completed Strikes Against Iran
03:39 GMT 21.07.2026 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 21.07.2026)
© X/@CENTCOMAn X screenshot of US Navy planes taking part in in the January 11, 2024 air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, conducted by the US and the UK.
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The US Central Command announced the completion of its latest wave of strikes against Iran.
"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed another round of strikes against Iran at 9 p.m. ET, July 20," the command said in a statement on Monday night.
US forces reportedly struck Iranian military command centers, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems, the statement added.
In addition, the statement noted that the transit of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz allegedly continues and since early May, "CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil."
On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.
On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.