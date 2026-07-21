https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/irgc-struck-us-radars-satellite-communications-system-hangars-in-kuwait---reports-1124470801.html

IRGC Struck US Radars, Satellite Communications System, Hangars in Kuwait - Reports

IRGC Struck US Radars, Satellite Communications System, Hangars in Kuwait - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile and drone strikes against a US long-range radar site, a communications center, satellite reception systems, and a missile defense radar in Kuwait, Press TV reported.

2026-07-21T03:56+0000

2026-07-21T03:56+0000

2026-07-21T04:41+0000

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mq-9 reaper

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The IRGC also struck a hangar for US MQ-9 Reaper drones at the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait, destroying or seriously damaging several drones, the report added.On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.

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kuwait, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), mq-9 reaper, iran, us-iran relations, press tv