https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/israeli-forces-destroy-homes-and-infrastructure-in-southern-lebanon-1124471764.html
Israeli Forces Destroy Homes and Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon
Israeli Forces Destroy Homes and Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon
Sputnik International
The Israeli army shelled a number of targeted areas in southern Lebanon and carried out bombings of houses and infrastructure, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
2026-07-21T08:59+0000
2026-07-21T08:59+0000
2026-07-21T08:59+0000
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"Since early morning, the Israeli army has been shelling several areas of southern Lebanon with heavy artillery shells," the source said. Specifically, the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, the Ali al-Taher heights, as well as the settlements of Ansar, Dohat Kfar Rumman and El-Mansouri were subjected to shelling, the source said. In Kfar Tebnit and Zawtar al-Gharbiya, Israeli forces carried out several powerful explosions of residential buildings and infrastructure. The Israeli army has no permanent positions in Zawtar al-Gharbiya, but armored vehicles periodically enter the town to a depth of up to 6 kilometers (3.7 miles), after which the soldiers detonate explosives and open fire with machine guns, the source added. Despite this, Israel continues to strike Lebanon almost daily and maintains a military presence in the south, where most of the local residents have been forced to flee.
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Israeli Forces Destroy Homes and Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Israeli army shelled a number of targeted areas in southern Lebanon and carried out bombings of houses and infrastructure, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Since early morning, the Israeli army has been shelling several areas of southern Lebanon with heavy artillery shells," the source said.
Specifically, the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, the Ali al-Taher heights, as well as the settlements of Ansar, Dohat Kfar Rumman and El-Mansouri were subjected to shelling, the source said. In Kfar Tebnit and Zawtar al-Gharbiya, Israeli forces carried out several powerful explosions of residential buildings and infrastructure.
The Israeli army has no permanent positions in Zawtar al-Gharbiya, but armored vehicles periodically enter the town to a depth of up to 6 kilometers (3.7 miles), after which the soldiers detonate explosives and open fire with machine guns, the source added.
The framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel on June 26 in Washington provides for the restoration of Lebanese army control over the south of the country and the disarmament of Hezbollah, beginning with so-called pilot zones from which Israeli troops are to withdraw.
Despite this, Israel continues to strike Lebanon almost daily and maintains a military presence in the south, where most of the local residents have been forced to flee.