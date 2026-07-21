https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/israeli-forces-destroy-homes-and-infrastructure-in-southern-lebanon-1124471764.html

Israeli Forces Destroy Homes and Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon

Israeli Forces Destroy Homes and Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon

Sputnik International

The Israeli army shelled a number of targeted areas in southern Lebanon and carried out bombings of houses and infrastructure, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

2026-07-21T08:59+0000

2026-07-21T08:59+0000

2026-07-21T08:59+0000

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"Since early morning, the Israeli army has been shelling several areas of southern Lebanon with heavy artillery shells," the source said. Specifically, the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, the Ali al-Taher heights, as well as the settlements of Ansar, Dohat Kfar Rumman and El-Mansouri were subjected to shelling, the source said. In Kfar Tebnit and Zawtar al-Gharbiya, Israeli forces carried out several powerful explosions of residential buildings and infrastructure. The Israeli army has no permanent positions in Zawtar al-Gharbiya, but armored vehicles periodically enter the town to a depth of up to 6 kilometers (3.7 miles), after which the soldiers detonate explosives and open fire with machine guns, the source added. Despite this, Israel continues to strike Lebanon almost daily and maintains a military presence in the south, where most of the local residents have been forced to flee.

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