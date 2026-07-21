https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/mediators-presented-ceasefire-proposal-to-us-iran---reports-1124470681.html

Mediators Presented Ceasefire Proposal to US, Iran - Reports

Mediators Presented Ceasefire Proposal to US, Iran - Reports

Sputnik International

Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, and other regional mediators presented a 10-day ceasefire proposal to the United States and Iran, Axios reported, citing sources.

2026-07-21T03:18+0000

2026-07-21T03:18+0000

2026-07-21T04:40+0000

us-israel war on iran

strait of hormuz

iran

us-iran relations

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pakistan

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The administration of US President Donald Trump is reviewing the proposal and has urged Israel to avoid steps that could close the window for diplomacy, the report said on Monday night. However, Washington is simultaneously preparing for the possible failure of the negotiations. At the same time, the Israeli army has been put on high alert and is preparing for a possible escalation of the war into a full-scale coordinated campaign within a few days, the report noted. The new ceasefire proposal reportedly envisions a halt to hostilities, the resumption of shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, and an opportunity for Washington and Tehran to salvage the memorandum of understanding.On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.

strait of hormuz

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strait of hormuz, iran, us-iran relations, us, pakistan, qatar, egypt