https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/stronger-china-panama-cooperation-serves-interests-of-both-countries---foreign-ministry-1124472933.html

‘Shared Expectations’: China Seeks Stronger Ties & Cooperation With Panama

‘Shared Expectations’: China Seeks Stronger Ties & Cooperation With Panama

Sputnik International

Strengthening exchanges and cooperation between China and Panama across various fields serves the interests of both countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Tuesday.

2026-07-21T13:14+0000

2026-07-21T13:14+0000

2026-07-21T14:13+0000

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"Strengthening exchanges and cooperation between China and Panama in various fields serves the interests of both countries and meets the shared expectations of their peoples," Lin told a briefing. Earlier in the day, Panamanian Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Arturo Hoyos said that Panama and China had reached an agreement to extend their bilateral maritime transport agreement and that the two sides were carrying out the necessary domestic approval procedures. The diplomat stressed that "China has always adhered to the principles of equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation in developing its relations with Panama." The talks with the Chinese side were attended by representatives of the Panama Maritime Authority and China’s Ministry of Transport. Panama initiated the meeting following an increase of more than 300% in the number of restrictions and detentions involving Panamanian-flagged vessels at Chinese ports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200709/china-to-further-use-panama-canal-as-important-means-to-encourage-global-trade-beijing-says--1079839814.html

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