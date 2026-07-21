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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/stronger-china-panama-cooperation-serves-interests-of-both-countries---foreign-ministry-1124472933.html
‘Shared Expectations’: China Seeks Stronger Ties & Cooperation With Panama
‘Shared Expectations’: China Seeks Stronger Ties & Cooperation With Panama
Sputnik International
Strengthening exchanges and cooperation between China and Panama across various fields serves the interests of both countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Tuesday.
2026-07-21T13:14+0000
2026-07-21T14:13+0000
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"Strengthening exchanges and cooperation between China and Panama in various fields serves the interests of both countries and meets the shared expectations of their peoples," Lin told a briefing. Earlier in the day, Panamanian Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Arturo Hoyos said that Panama and China had reached an agreement to extend their bilateral maritime transport agreement and that the two sides were carrying out the necessary domestic approval procedures. The diplomat stressed that "China has always adhered to the principles of equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation in developing its relations with Panama." The talks with the Chinese side were attended by representatives of the Panama Maritime Authority and China’s Ministry of Transport. Panama initiated the meeting following an increase of more than 300% in the number of restrictions and detentions involving Panamanian-flagged vessels at Chinese ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20200709/china-to-further-use-panama-canal-as-important-means-to-encourage-global-trade-beijing-says--1079839814.html
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‘Shared Expectations’: China Seeks Stronger Ties & Cooperation With Panama

13:14 GMT 21.07.2026 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 21.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixCranes load a cargo ship at the Panama Canal's Balboa Port in Panama City, Sept. 9, 2024.
Cranes load a cargo ship at the Panama Canal's Balboa Port in Panama City, Sept. 9, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - Bolstering exchanges and cooperation between China and Panama across various fields serves the interests of both countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Tuesday.
"Strengthening exchanges and cooperation between China and Panama in various fields serves the interests of both countries and meets the shared expectations of their peoples," Lin told a briefing.
Earlier in the day, Panamanian Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Arturo Hoyos said that Panama and China had reached an agreement to extend their bilateral maritime transport agreement and that the two sides were carrying out the necessary domestic approval procedures.
"Regarding the specific details you asked about, I recommend contacting the relevant Chinese authorities," Lin said when asked to comment on the extension of the agreement.
The diplomat stressed that "China has always adhered to the principles of equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation in developing its relations with Panama."
The talks with the Chinese side were attended by representatives of the Panama Maritime Authority and China’s Ministry of Transport. Panama initiated the meeting following an increase of more than 300% in the number of restrictions and detentions involving Panamanian-flagged vessels at Chinese ports.
In this May 11, 2016 file photo, ships transit through the Panama Canal near Panama City - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2020
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