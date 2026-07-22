https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/rubio-accuses-iran-of-not-being-serious-about-negotiations-1124474991.html

Rubio Accuses Iran of Not Being Serious About Negotiations

Rubio Accuses Iran of Not Being Serious About Negotiations

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Iran of not being serious about negotiations with the United States.

2026-07-22T03:56+0000

2026-07-22T03:56+0000

2026-07-22T04:30+0000

us-israel war on iran

marco rubio

asean

strait of hormuz

iran

us-iran relations

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/19/1124182783_0:0:2981:1677_1920x0_80_0_0_229d3ef4a67f7d27a5b5d311408d81b9.jpg

"The problem we're having right now is that they're not serious about talks. If they're serious, we're serious. If they're not, then we will do what is necessary to protect our interests and also the interests of our allies," Rubio said during the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting.On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.

strait of hormuz

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

marco rubio, asean, strait of hormuz, iran, us-iran relations, us