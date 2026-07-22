https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/rubio-accuses-iran-of-not-being-serious-about-negotiations-1124474991.html
Rubio Accuses Iran of Not Being Serious About Negotiations
Rubio Accuses Iran of Not Being Serious About Negotiations
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Iran of not being serious about negotiations with the United States.
2026-07-22T03:56+0000
2026-07-22T03:56+0000
2026-07-22T04:30+0000
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"The problem we're having right now is that they're not serious about talks. If they're serious, we're serious. If they're not, then we will do what is necessary to protect our interests and also the interests of our allies," Rubio said during the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting.On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.
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Rubio Accuses Iran of Not Being Serious About Negotiations
03:56 GMT 22.07.2026 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 22.07.2026)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Iran of not being serious about negotiations with the United States.
"The problem we're having right now is that they're not serious about talks. If they're serious, we're serious. If they're not, then we will do what is necessary to protect our interests and also the interests of our allies," Rubio said during the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting.
On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.