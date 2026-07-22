https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/us-forces-complete-11th-wave-of-strikes-against-iran---command-1124474882.html

US Forces Complete 11th Wave of Strikes Against Iran - Command

US Forces Complete 11th Wave of Strikes Against Iran - Command

Sputnik International

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had completed the 11th consecutive wave of strikes against Iran.

2026-07-22T03:29+0000

2026-07-22T03:29+0000

2026-07-22T04:29+0000

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"At 8:15 p.m. ET [00:00 GMT, July 22] on July 21, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully completed the 11th consecutive evening of strikes against Iran," the command said in a statement on X. The US military struck Iranian military command centers, naval facilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to degrade Iran's ability to threaten merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the command added.On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.

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