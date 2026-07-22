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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/us-has-spent-375-bln-on-iran-war-so-far---hegseth-1124474778.html
US Has Spent $37.5 Bln on Iran War so Far - Hegseth
US Has Spent $37.5 Bln on Iran War so Far - Hegseth
Sputnik International
The United States has spent $37.5 billion on the military campaign against Iran as of today, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
2026-07-22T03:18+0000
2026-07-22T04:28+0000
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"The estimate we have as of today is 37.5 billion," Hegseth said before the US Senate Appropriations Committee when asked about the costs of the operation.On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.
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US Has Spent $37.5 Bln on Iran War so Far - Hegseth

03:18 GMT 22.07.2026 (Updated: 04:28 GMT 22.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Nathan HowardDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's Minister of National Defense Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's Minister of National Defense Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
© AP Photo / Nathan Howard
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The United States has spent $37.5 billion on the military campaign against Iran as of today, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
"The estimate we have as of today is 37.5 billion," Hegseth said before the US Senate Appropriations Committee when asked about the costs of the operation.
On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.
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