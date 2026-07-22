https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/us-has-spent-375-bln-on-iran-war-so-far---hegseth-1124474778.html

US Has Spent $37.5 Bln on Iran War so Far - Hegseth

US Has Spent $37.5 Bln on Iran War so Far - Hegseth

Sputnik International

The United States has spent $37.5 billion on the military campaign against Iran as of today, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

2026-07-22T03:18+0000

2026-07-22T03:18+0000

2026-07-22T04:28+0000

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"The estimate we have as of today is 37.5 billion," Hegseth said before the US Senate Appropriations Committee when asked about the costs of the operation.On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, Washington resumed strikes against Iran, citing Tehran's actions against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.

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peter hegseth, iran, us senate, us, us-iran relations, us budget