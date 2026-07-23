https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/eu-to-freeze-russian-oil-price-cap-for-1-year--von-der-leyen-1124482052.html
EU to Freeze Russian Oil Price Cap for 1 Year – von der Leyen
EU to Freeze Russian Oil Price Cap for 1 Year – von der Leyen
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The European Union is going to freeze the oil price cap adjustment mechanism, applied to Russian oil under the new package of sanctions... 23.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-23T11:52+0000
2026-07-23T11:52+0000
2026-07-23T11:52+0000
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Earlier in the day, EU ambassadors agreed on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. The measure is aimed at preventing Russia from benefiting from oil market shocks, she added. In addition, Brussels decided for the first time ever to begin targeting "vessels assisting Russia's shadow fleet," von der Leyen also said. In December 2022, the Group of Seven, Australia, and the EU introduced a $60 price cap on Russian seaborne crude and prohibited shipments and insurance of oil sold above that price. The EU, together with the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, and New Zealand lowered the price cap to $47.6 in September 2025. The European Commission is scheduled to review the price cap every six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree in December 2022 banning sales of Russian oil and petroleum products to foreign entities if their contracts, directly or indirectly, included a price ceiling. The ban has since been extended until June 30, 2026. Russia has repeatedly stressed that the country would cope with the sanctions pressure that the West had begun to exert on Moscow several years ago and continued to escalate. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term Western strategy, and that sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The president also stated that sanctions against Russian oil will lead to a sharp increase in the price of oil and petroleum products.
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EU to Freeze Russian Oil Price Cap for 1 Year – von der Leyen
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The European Union is going to freeze the oil price cap adjustment mechanism, applied to Russian oil under the new package of sanctions, for one year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, EU ambassadors agreed on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia.
"[The EU is] freezing the oil price cap adjustment for a year," von der Leyen wrote on X.
The measure is aimed at preventing Russia from benefiting from oil market shocks, she added.
In addition, Brussels decided for the first time ever to begin targeting "vessels assisting Russia's shadow fleet," von der Leyen also said.
In December 2022, the Group of Seven, Australia, and the EU introduced a $60 price cap on Russian seaborne crude and prohibited shipments and insurance of oil sold above that price. The EU, together with the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, and New Zealand lowered the price cap to $47.6 in September 2025. The European Commission is scheduled to review the price cap every six months,
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree in December 2022 banning sales of Russian oil and petroleum products to foreign entities if their contracts, directly or indirectly, included a price ceiling. The ban has since been extended until June 30, 2026.
Russia has repeatedly stressed that the country would cope with the sanctions pressure that the West had begun to exert on Moscow several years ago and continued to escalate. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term Western strategy, and that sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The president also stated that sanctions against Russian oil will lead to a sharp increase in the price of oil and petroleum products.