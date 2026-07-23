https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/houthis-vow-stronger-response-to-saudi-blockade--official-1124485441.html
Houthis Vow Stronger Response to Saudi Blockade – Official
Houthis Vow Stronger Response to Saudi Blockade – Official
Sputnik International
DOHA, (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement will consider intensifying operations against Saudi vessels if the Gulf Arab kingdom continues its blockade, Houthi political member Hezam al-Asad told Sputnik.
2026-07-23T15:31+0000
2026-07-23T15:31+0000
2026-07-23T15:31+0000
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The Houthi ban applies to Saudi shipping in the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden, the official said. On Monday, the Houthis announced they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in response to its control of Yemen's airspace and ports. On Wednesday, they announced an attack on two Saudi tankers in the Red Sea.
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Houthis Vow Stronger Response to Saudi Blockade – Official
DOHA, (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, will consider intensifying operations against Saudi vessels if the Gulf Arab kingdom continues its blockade of Yemeni airports and ports, Houthi political member Hezam al-Asad told Sputnik.
"The scale of these operations may increase depending on the nature of the hostilities, as well as the persistence of the Saudi regime in continuing the blockade of the Yemeni people and ignoring their legitimate rights," al-Asad said.
The Houthi ban applies to Saudi shipping in the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden, the official said.
On Monday, the Houthis announced they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in response to its control of Yemen's airspace and ports. On Wednesday, they announced an attack on two Saudi tankers in the Red Sea.