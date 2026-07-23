https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/houthis-vow-stronger-response-to-saudi-blockade--official-1124485441.html

Houthis Vow Stronger Response to Saudi Blockade – Official

Houthis Vow Stronger Response to Saudi Blockade – Official

Sputnik International

DOHA, (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement will consider intensifying operations against Saudi vessels if the Gulf Arab kingdom continues its blockade, Houthi political member Hezam al-Asad told Sputnik.

2026-07-23T15:31+0000

2026-07-23T15:31+0000

2026-07-23T15:31+0000

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The Houthi ban applies to Saudi shipping in the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden, the official said. On Monday, the Houthis announced they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in response to its control of Yemen's airspace and ports. On Wednesday, they announced an attack on two Saudi tankers in the Red Sea.

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ammar al-asad, saudi arabia, yemen, red sea, houthi, ansar allah, middle east