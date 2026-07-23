https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/iran-warns-uk-of-implications-of-providing-its-bases-for-us-aircraft-1124485189.html
Iran Warns UK of Implications of Providing Its Bases for US Aircraft
Iran Warns UK of Implications of Providing Its Bases for US Aircraft
Sputnik International
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Iran has warned the United Kingdom of the potential implications of its decision to provide its air bases allowing the United States to carry out strikes on Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
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2026-07-23T15:25+0000
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On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham authorized the US to continue using UK air bases for "defensive" strikes on Iran. Tehran condemned the UK decision, adding that by providing its bases for US aircraft, London violates the UN Charter. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.
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united kingdom (uk), donald trump, tehran, london, the united nations (un), iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act, sputnik
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Iran Warns UK of Implications of Providing Its Bases for US Aircraft
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Iran has warned the United Kingdom of the potential implications of its decision to provide its air bases allowing the United States to carry out strikes on Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham authorized the US to continue using UK air bases for "defensive" strikes on Iran.
"Iran is firmly committed to further defend national sovereignty, territorial integrity, national interests and security in the face of aggression. Any country that in any way becomes complicit in military aggression against Iran will be responsible for the consequences of its decision," the ministry said in a statement.
Tehran condemned the UK decision, adding that by providing its bases for US aircraft, London violates the UN Charter.
Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.