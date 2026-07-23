https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/iran-warns-uk-of-implications-of-providing-its-bases-for-us-aircraft-1124485189.html

Iran Warns UK of Implications of Providing Its Bases for US Aircraft

Iran Warns UK of Implications of Providing Its Bases for US Aircraft

Sputnik International

TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Iran has warned the United Kingdom of the potential implications of its decision to provide its air bases allowing the United States to carry out strikes on Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-07-23T15:25+0000

2026-07-23T15:25+0000

2026-07-23T15:25+0000

us-israel war on iran

united kingdom (uk)

donald trump

tehran

london

the united nations (un)

iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/08/1123788928_0:75:3071:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_ac2563e2d568315b08d773af7dc84850.jpg

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham authorized the US to continue using UK air bases for "defensive" strikes on Iran. Tehran condemned the UK decision, adding that by providing its bases for US aircraft, London violates the UN Charter. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.

united kingdom (uk)

tehran

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united kingdom (uk), donald trump, tehran, london, the united nations (un), iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act, sputnik