https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/iranian-army-says-destroyed-thaad-radar-patriot-system-at-us-base-in-jordan---reports-1124481204.html

Iranian Army Says Destroyed THAAD Radar, Patriot System at US Base in Jordan - Reports

Iranian Army Says Destroyed THAAD Radar, Patriot System at US Base in Jordan - Reports

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Iranian armed forces announced the destruction of the radar of the THAAD missile defense system and the Patriot air defense system at... 23.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-23T09:49+0000

2026-07-23T09:49+0000

2026-07-23T09:49+0000

us-israel war on iran

middle east

iran

jordan

kuwait

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

us central command (centcom)

thaad

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124446731_0:45:2000:1170_1920x0_80_0_0_64eadc219b4938015074da7f712ad629.jpg

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported the destruction of Patriot air defense systems as a result of an attack on a US armed forces base in Kuwait, Press TV reported on Thursday.The attacks targeted US military assets at Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Al-Adiri, destroying military equipment, drones, helicopters, and other facilities, the broadcaster reported.The retaliatory strikes come as the US continues its escalation of the conflict in blatant violation of the memorandum of understanding signed in Switzerland. For the past 12 days, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has carried out mass strikes on Iran, with multiple resulting in civilian casualties.

iran

jordan

kuwait

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, iran, jordan, kuwait, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), thaad