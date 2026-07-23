Iranian Army Says Destroyed THAAD Radar, Patriot System at US Base in Jordan - Reports
© AP PhotoIn this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise
© AP Photo
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Iranian armed forces announced the destruction of the radar of the THAAD missile defense system and the Patriot air defense system at the US base in Jordan, the IRIB broadcaster reported on Thursday.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported the destruction of Patriot air defense systems as a result of an attack on a US armed forces base in Kuwait, Press TV reported on Thursday.
The attacks targeted US military assets at Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Al-Adiri, destroying military equipment, drones, helicopters, and other facilities, the broadcaster reported.
The retaliatory strikes come as the US continues its escalation of the conflict in blatant violation of the memorandum of understanding signed in Switzerland. For the past 12 days, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has carried out mass strikes on Iran, with multiple resulting in civilian casualties.
The attacks targeted US military assets at Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Al-Adiri, destroying military equipment, drones, helicopters, and other facilities, the broadcaster reported.
The retaliatory strikes come as the US continues its escalation of the conflict in blatant violation of the memorandum of understanding signed in Switzerland. For the past 12 days, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has carried out mass strikes on Iran, with multiple resulting in civilian casualties.