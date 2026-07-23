https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/lavrov-rubio-holding-meeting-in-manila-1124478965.html
Lavrov, Rubio Holding Meeting in Manila
Lavrov, Rubio Holding Meeting in Manila
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Philippine capital of Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN ministerial events, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2026-07-23T03:59+0000
2026-07-23T03:59+0000
2026-07-23T04:25+0000
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sergey lavrov
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On Wednesday, Lavrov announced that a meeting with Rubio had been agreed upon and was scheduled for Thursday. The last meeting between Lavrov and Rubio took place in New York on September 24, during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
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sergey lavrov, marco rubio, manila, asean, philippines, russia, us-russia relations
sergey lavrov, marco rubio, manila, asean, philippines, russia, us-russia relations
Lavrov, Rubio Holding Meeting in Manila
03:59 GMT 23.07.2026 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 23.07.2026)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Philippine capital of Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN ministerial events, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
On Wednesday, Lavrov announced that a meeting with Rubio had been agreed upon and was scheduled for Thursday.
The last meeting between Lavrov and Rubio took place in New York on September 24, during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.