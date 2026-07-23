https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/lavrov-rubio-holding-meeting-in-manila-1124478965.html

Lavrov, Rubio Holding Meeting in Manila

Lavrov, Rubio Holding Meeting in Manila

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Philippine capital of Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN ministerial events, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2026-07-23T03:59+0000

2026-07-23T03:59+0000

2026-07-23T04:25+0000

world

sergey lavrov

marco rubio

manila

asean

philippines

russia

us-russia relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/14/1123496324_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_82b17ebbd2bd6d33fa6a04ee4f66705f.jpg

On Wednesday, Lavrov announced that a meeting with Rubio had been agreed upon and was scheduled for Thursday. The last meeting between Lavrov and Rubio took place in New York on September 24, during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

manila

philippines

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, marco rubio, manila, asean, philippines, russia, us-russia relations