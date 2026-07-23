https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/over-half-of-americans-consider-375bln-iran-war-price-tag-too-much---poll-1124485072.html

Over Half of Americans Consider $37.5B ln Iran War Price Tag ‘Too Much’ - Poll

Over Half of Americans Consider $37.5B ln Iran War Price Tag ‘Too Much’ - Poll

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - More than half of US citizens believe that the cost of the conflict against Iran estimated at $37.5 billion is too high, a poll conducted by YouGov showed on Thursday.

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2026-07-23T15:19+0000

2026-07-23T15:20+0000

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The survey also found that 16% of the respondents suppose the price is adequate. At the same time, only 8% of the Americans said the US had spent too little on its military campaign against Iran, the poll suggested. The poll was conducted among 7,219 US adults. The margin of error was not provided.The data comes as House Republicans passed a $95 billion budget to continue the aggression against Iran as part of the $1.15 trillion in funding for the military.

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