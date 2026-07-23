International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/over-half-of-americans-consider-375bln-iran-war-price-tag-too-much---poll-1124485072.html
Over Half of Americans Consider $37.5B ln Iran War Price Tag ‘Too Much’ - Poll
Over Half of Americans Consider $37.5B ln Iran War Price Tag ‘Too Much’ - Poll
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - More than half of US citizens believe that the cost of the conflict against Iran estimated at $37.5 billion is too high, a poll conducted by YouGov showed on Thursday.
2026-07-23T15:19+0000
2026-07-23T15:20+0000
us-israel war on iran
republicans
yougov
iran
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116078135_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_75cf253e3161861f09f2c2ff7b39ffe1.jpg
The survey also found that 16% of the respondents suppose the price is adequate. At the same time, only 8% of the Americans said the US had spent too little on its military campaign against Iran, the poll suggested. The poll was conducted among 7,219 US adults. The margin of error was not provided.The data comes as House Republicans passed a $95 billion budget to continue the aggression against Iran as part of the $1.15 trillion in funding for the military.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116078135_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_80f9972eac906b683ed3482443391e4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
republicans, yougov, iran, us
republicans, yougov, iran, us

Over Half of Americans Consider $37.5B ln Iran War Price Tag ‘Too Much’ - Poll

15:19 GMT 23.07.2026 (Updated: 15:20 GMT 23.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinA sheet of $1 bills.
A sheet of $1 bills. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - More than half of US citizens believe that the cost of the conflict against Iran estimated at $37.5 billion is too high, a poll conducted by YouGov showed on Thursday.
The survey also found that 16% of the respondents suppose the price is adequate.
At the same time, only 8% of the Americans said the US had spent too little on its military campaign against Iran, the poll suggested.
The poll was conducted among 7,219 US adults. The margin of error was not provided.
The data comes as House Republicans passed a $95 billion budget to continue the aggression against Iran as part of the $1.15 trillion in funding for the military.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала