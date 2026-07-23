https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/russia-continues-dialogue-with-us-on-ukraine-settlement-via-working-channels---kremlin-1124482183.html

Russia Continues Dialogue With US on Ukraine Settlement Via Working Channels - Kremlin

Russia Continues Dialogue With US on Ukraine Settlement Via Working Channels - Kremlin

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia continues dialogue with the United States on the Ukrainian settlement through working channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said... 23.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-23T12:04+0000

2026-07-23T12:04+0000

2026-07-23T12:04+0000

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Moscow expects that US negotiators will be able to come to Russia and continue face-to-face communication on the Ukraine settlement, the official said, adding that Russia remains open to the negotiation process on Ukraine. "Here, first and foremost, we should follow the comments from our Foreign Ministry. And I would like to remind you that the Foreign Ministry has reiterated our position of readiness to engage in the process of a peaceful settlement. That is indeed the case," Peskov told reporters.

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