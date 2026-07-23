https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/russia-continues-dialogue-with-us-on-ukraine-settlement-via-working-channels---kremlin-1124482183.html
Russia Continues Dialogue With US on Ukraine Settlement Via Working Channels - Kremlin
Russia Continues Dialogue With US on Ukraine Settlement Via Working Channels - Kremlin
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia continues dialogue with the United States on the Ukrainian settlement through working channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said... 23.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-23T12:04+0000
2026-07-23T12:04+0000
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Moscow expects that US negotiators will be able to come to Russia and continue face-to-face communication on the Ukraine settlement, the official said, adding that Russia remains open to the negotiation process on Ukraine. "Here, first and foremost, we should follow the comments from our Foreign Ministry. And I would like to remind you that the Foreign Ministry has reiterated our position of readiness to engage in the process of a peaceful settlement. That is indeed the case," Peskov told reporters.
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Russia Continues Dialogue With US on Ukraine Settlement Via Working Channels - Kremlin
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia continues dialogue with the United States on the Ukrainian settlement through working channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We are continuing our dialogue with the Americans through existing working channels," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow expects that US negotiators will be able to come to Russia and continue face-to-face communication on the Ukraine settlement, the official said, adding that Russia remains open to the negotiation process on Ukraine.
"Indeed, contacts [on Ukraine] are being made. It is always positive. But there is no need to talk about any new dynamics or new speeding up [of this process] right now," Peskov added.
"Here, first and foremost, we should follow the comments from our Foreign Ministry. And I would like to remind you that the Foreign Ministry has reiterated our position of readiness to engage in the process of a peaceful settlement. That is indeed the case," Peskov told reporters.