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Russian Forces Moving Civilian Population From Konstantinovka - Deputy Commander of Unit
Russian Forces Moving Civilian Population From Konstantinovka - Deputy Commander of Unit
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces are moving the civilian population from the city of Konstantinovka (Kostyantynivka), and any assistance is being... 23.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-23T11:50+0000
2026-07-23T11:50+0000
2026-07-23T11:50+0000
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The Ukrainian armed forces have repeatedly been aggressive towards the civilians that Russian forces are moving from Konstantinovka and they do not want to let them go, the military added.
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Russian Forces Moving Civilian Population From Konstantinovka - Deputy Commander of Unit
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces are moving the civilian population from the city of Konstantinovka (Kostyantynivka), and any assistance is being provided to them, the deputy commander of the Yug (South) group of forces' unit said on Thursday.
"At the moment, we are already at the stage of moving the civilian population from Konstantinovka. We are quite engaged in this. We always ... help them, and also supply provisions in the course of their actions while they go out. We provide them with any assistance to ensure that they arrive safely," the deputy commander said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
The Ukrainian armed forces have repeatedly been aggressive towards the civilians that Russian forces are moving from Konstantinovka and they do not want to let them go, the military added.