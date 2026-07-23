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Russian Forces Moving Civilian Population From Konstantinovka - Deputy Commander of Unit
Russian Forces Moving Civilian Population From Konstantinovka - Deputy Commander of Unit
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces are moving the civilian population from the city of Konstantinovka (Kostyantynivka), and any assistance is being... 23.07.2026, Sputnik International
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The Ukrainian armed forces have repeatedly been aggressive towards the civilians that Russian forces are moving from Konstantinovka and they do not want to let them go, the military added.
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Russian Forces Moving Civilian Population From Konstantinovka - Deputy Commander of Unit

11:50 GMT 23.07.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankRussian troops establish control over Konstantinovka.
Russian troops establish control over Konstantinovka. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces are moving the civilian population from the city of Konstantinovka (Kostyantynivka), and any assistance is being provided to them, the deputy commander of the Yug (South) group of forces' unit said on Thursday.
"At the moment, we are already at the stage of moving the civilian population from Konstantinovka. We are quite engaged in this. We always ... help them, and also supply provisions in the course of their actions while they go out. We provide them with any assistance to ensure that they arrive safely," the deputy commander said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
The Ukrainian armed forces have repeatedly been aggressive towards the civilians that Russian forces are moving from Konstantinovka and they do not want to let them go, the military added.
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