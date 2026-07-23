https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/ukraine-selectively-returning-prisoners-of-war---russian-ombudswoman-1124485336.html

Ukraine Selectively Returning Prisoners of War - Russian Ombudswoman

Ukraine Selectively Returning Prisoners of War - Russian Ombudswoman

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine has been selective about whom to bring back from Russia during prisoner of war exchanges, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Thursday.

2026-07-23T15:27+0000

2026-07-23T15:27+0000

2026-07-23T15:27+0000

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The Russian ombudswoman suggested that many people in Ukraine were aware that Kiev was not bringing back everyone. She added that Russia had prepared new lists of Ukrainian prisoners whom it was ready to exchange, but the question was whether Ukraine would take them back.

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