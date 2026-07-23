https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/ukraine-selectively-returning-prisoners-of-war---russian-ombudswoman-1124485336.html
Ukraine Selectively Returning Prisoners of War - Russian Ombudswoman
Ukraine Selectively Returning Prisoners of War - Russian Ombudswoman
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine has been selective about whom to bring back from Russia during prisoner of war exchanges, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Thursday.
2026-07-23T15:27+0000
2026-07-23T15:27+0000
2026-07-23T15:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
yana lantratova
russia
special operation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122122860_0:8:1811:1026_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6544014340aa41751414c632e71228.jpg
The Russian ombudswoman suggested that many people in Ukraine were aware that Kiev was not bringing back everyone. She added that Russia had prepared new lists of Ukrainian prisoners whom it was ready to exchange, but the question was whether Ukraine would take them back.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122122860_216:0:1593:1033_1920x0_80_0_0_ae1f6bd4c63207b0696309e211b61bf0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, yana lantratova, russia, special operation
ukraine, yana lantratova, russia, special operation
Ukraine Selectively Returning Prisoners of War - Russian Ombudswoman
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine has been selective about whom to bring back from Russia during prisoner of war exchanges, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Thursday.
"I think many people understand this, because often you hand over a list, and not everyone on it gets selected. It is some kind of selection: who will we take, who will we not. We are trying to correct this now," Lantratova said in an interview with journalist Vladimir Solovyov.
The Russian ombudswoman suggested that many people in Ukraine were aware that Kiev was not bringing back everyone.
She added that Russia had prepared new lists of Ukrainian prisoners whom it was ready to exchange, but the question was whether Ukraine would take them back.