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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/ukraine-selectively-returning-prisoners-of-war---russian-ombudswoman-1124485336.html
Ukraine Selectively Returning Prisoners of War - Russian Ombudswoman
Ukraine Selectively Returning Prisoners of War - Russian Ombudswoman
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine has been selective about whom to bring back from Russia during prisoner of war exchanges, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Thursday.
2026-07-23T15:27+0000
2026-07-23T15:27+0000
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The Russian ombudswoman suggested that many people in Ukraine were aware that Kiev was not bringing back everyone. She added that Russia had prepared new lists of Ukrainian prisoners whom it was ready to exchange, but the question was whether Ukraine would take them back.
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Ukraine Selectively Returning Prisoners of War - Russian Ombudswoman

15:27 GMT 23.07.2026
© Press service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankPrisoner exchange
Prisoner exchange - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine has been selective about whom to bring back from Russia during prisoner of war exchanges, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Thursday.
"I think many people understand this, because often you hand over a list, and not everyone on it gets selected. It is some kind of selection: who will we take, who will we not. We are trying to correct this now," Lantratova said in an interview with journalist Vladimir Solovyov.
The Russian ombudswoman suggested that many people in Ukraine were aware that Kiev was not bringing back everyone.
She added that Russia had prepared new lists of Ukrainian prisoners whom it was ready to exchange, but the question was whether Ukraine would take them back.
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