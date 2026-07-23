https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/us-benefits-from-oil-supply-disruptions-in-strait-of-hormuz--ex-uk-ambassador-1124485664.html

US Benefits From Oil Supply Disruptions in Strait of Hormuz – Ex-UK Ambassador

US Benefits From Oil Supply Disruptions in Strait of Hormuz – Ex-UK Ambassador

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The United States benefits from oil supply disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Craig Murray, a Scottish political activist and former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, told Sputnik.

2026-07-23T15:42+0000

2026-07-23T15:42+0000

2026-07-23T15:42+0000

us-israel war on iran

strait of hormuz

craig murray

donald trump

united kingdom (uk)

germany

european union (eu)

nord stream

iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act

cargo ship

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/11/1115649302_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_009ef5ec3c7e6e1c1deffbfb6b9c4f17.jpg

The blockade of the strait is not a big problem for the US, a net oil exporter, as the Americans do not get much oil from the Strait of Hormuz, the ex-diplomat said. It is a problem for China and India, which the US sees as competitors. "So if they are damaged, that is good from the American perspective," he added. Murray compared the Hormuz blockade with the 2022 bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline, which carried Russian natural gas to Germany and on to other EU countries. The US has renewed strikes against Iran since July 8, claiming they are in response to Iran interfering with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump suggested on July 13 that the US could become a "guardian" of the strait in exchange for a 20% fee on cargo shipped through the waterway.

strait of hormuz

united kingdom (uk)

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

strait of hormuz, craig murray, donald trump, united kingdom (uk), germany, european union (eu), nord stream, iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act, cargo ship, business