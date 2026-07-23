https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/us-benefits-from-oil-supply-disruptions-in-strait-of-hormuz--ex-uk-ambassador-1124485664.html
US Benefits From Oil Supply Disruptions in Strait of Hormuz – Ex-UK Ambassador
US Benefits From Oil Supply Disruptions in Strait of Hormuz – Ex-UK Ambassador
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The United States benefits from oil supply disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Craig Murray, a Scottish political activist and former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, told Sputnik.
2026-07-23T15:42+0000
2026-07-23T15:42+0000
2026-07-23T15:42+0000
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The blockade of the strait is not a big problem for the US, a net oil exporter, as the Americans do not get much oil from the Strait of Hormuz, the ex-diplomat said. It is a problem for China and India, which the US sees as competitors. "So if they are damaged, that is good from the American perspective," he added. Murray compared the Hormuz blockade with the 2022 bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline, which carried Russian natural gas to Germany and on to other EU countries. The US has renewed strikes against Iran since July 8, claiming they are in response to Iran interfering with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump suggested on July 13 that the US could become a "guardian" of the strait in exchange for a 20% fee on cargo shipped through the waterway.
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strait of hormuz, craig murray, donald trump, united kingdom (uk), germany, european union (eu), nord stream, iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act, cargo ship, business
US Benefits From Oil Supply Disruptions in Strait of Hormuz – Ex-UK Ambassador
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The United States benefits from oil supply disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Craig Murray, a Scottish political activist and former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, told Sputnik.
"The Americans are not unhappy with the disruption of oil supplies. They actually like the disruption of oil supplies because it benefits their own oil producers," Murray said.
The blockade of the strait is not a big problem for the US, a net oil exporter, as the Americans do not get much oil from the Strait of Hormuz, the ex-diplomat said. It is a problem for China and India, which the US sees as competitors.
"So if they are damaged, that is good from the American perspective," he added.
Murray compared the Hormuz blockade with the 2022 bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline, which carried Russian natural gas to Germany and on to other EU countries.
"It did huge damage to Germany and European economies, and the Americans were quite happy. For them, closing the Strait of Hormuz is like blowing up Nord Stream: it damages industrial competitors and energy-exporting competitors," Murray said.
The US has renewed strikes against Iran since July 8, claiming they are in response to Iran interfering with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump suggested on July 13 that the US could become a "guardian" of the strait in exchange for a 20% fee on cargo shipped through the waterway.