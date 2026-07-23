https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/us-ready-to-play-constructive-role-in-interests-of-ending-ukrainian-conflict---rubio-1124480363.html
US Ready to Play Constructive Role in Interests of Ending Ukrainian Conflict - Rubio
US Ready to Play Constructive Role in Interests of Ending Ukrainian Conflict - Rubio
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States is ready to play a constructive role in the interests of ending the Ukrainian conflict, US Secretary of State Marco... 23.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-23T09:07+0000
2026-07-23T09:07+0000
2026-07-23T09:07+0000
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New ideas and proposals are needed to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Rubio said, adding that the United States will continue to look for a way acceptable to both sides to end the conflict in Ukraine."We had a good conversation at front verse," Rubio told reporters.Rubio also said that in addition to the Ukrainian conflict, he discussed a number of other topics with Lavrov.Earlier on Thursday, Lavrov and Rubio held a meeting in the Philippine capital of Manila on the sidelines of ASEAN events. During the meeting, Lavrov and Rubio also discussed efforts to normalize the work of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States.
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US Ready to Play Constructive Role in Interests of Ending Ukrainian Conflict - Rubio
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States is ready to play a constructive role in the interests of ending the Ukrainian conflict, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.
"The United States ... we are prepared to play a constructive role in bringing about an end to a senseless war, and we are ready to do that," Rubio told reporters in Manila.
New ideas and proposals are needed to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Rubio said, adding that the United States will continue to look for a way acceptable to both sides to end the conflict in Ukraine.
"We had a good conversation at front verse," Rubio told reporters.
Rubio also said that in addition to the Ukrainian conflict, he discussed a number of other topics with Lavrov.
Earlier on Thursday, Lavrov and Rubio held a meeting in the Philippine capital of Manila on the sidelines of ASEAN events. During the meeting, Lavrov and Rubio also discussed efforts to normalize the work of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States.