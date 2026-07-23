https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/us-ready-to-play-constructive-role-in-interests-of-ending-ukrainian-conflict---rubio-1124480363.html

US Ready to Play Constructive Role in Interests of Ending Ukrainian Conflict - Rubio

US Ready to Play Constructive Role in Interests of Ending Ukrainian Conflict - Rubio

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States is ready to play a constructive role in the interests of ending the Ukrainian conflict, US Secretary of State Marco... 23.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-23T09:07+0000

2026-07-23T09:07+0000

2026-07-23T09:07+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

marco rubio

ukraine

russia

sergey lavrov

asean

us

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New ideas and proposals are needed to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Rubio said, adding that the United States will continue to look for a way acceptable to both sides to end the conflict in Ukraine."We had a good conversation at front verse," Rubio told reporters.Rubio also said that in addition to the Ukrainian conflict, he discussed a number of other topics with Lavrov.Earlier on Thursday, Lavrov and Rubio held a meeting in the Philippine capital of Manila on the sidelines of ASEAN events. During the meeting, Lavrov and Rubio also discussed efforts to normalize the work of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States.

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marco rubio, ukraine, russia, sergey lavrov, asean, us