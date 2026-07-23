https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/us-saudi-arabia-reach-nuclear-cooperation-deal---energy-department-1124479080.html

US, Saudi Arabia Reach Nuclear Cooperation Deal - Energy Department

US, Saudi Arabia Reach Nuclear Cooperation Deal - Energy Department

Sputnik International

Washington and Riyadh have reached a nuclear cooperation deal, which provides US companies with greater access to the Saudi nuclear energy program, the US Department of Energy said.

2026-07-23T03:18+0000

2026-07-23T03:18+0000

2026-07-23T04:28+0000

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"U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Minister of Energy His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed a peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, commonly known as a 123 agreement, alongside an accompanying bilateral safeguards agreement. Together, these two agreements lay the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership that advances several priority economic and strategic objectives, including nuclear nonproliferation," the department said on X. The deal provides "great access" for US companies in the Saudi nuclear energy program in order to both benefit the American industry and supply chains and help to meet Saudi energy needs, the statement added. "The two agreements also advance U.S. and regional security by upholding high standards of nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation and strengthening the United States' competitive edge in civil nuclear technology," the statement read. The deal is now subject to a review by the Congress, the department added. Earlier, US media outlets had reported, citing sources, that there were no security guarantees for the United States and that there could be disputes among lawmakers opposed to the proliferation of nuclear technology in the Middle East during the vote.

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