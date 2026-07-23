https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/us-secret-service-employee-suspected-of-leaking-details-on-vances-travels---reports-1124485550.html

US Secret Service Employee Suspected of Leaking Details on Vance's Travels - Reports

US Secret Service Employee Suspected of Leaking Details on Vance's Travels - Reports

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A US Secret Service worker was probably involved in leaking information about US Vice President JD Vance's travels, and is now on administrative leave, CNN reported.

2026-07-23T15:34+0000

2026-07-23T15:34+0000

2026-07-23T15:34+0000

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The agent is suspected of providing MS Now media outlet with details on Vance's trips, the report said. Earlier this month, MS Now reported on Vance’s planned flight with his son on a Marine Corps helicopter to a golf lesson, which was later aborted. The Secret Service was reportedly unhappy with Vance's frequent requests to use military aircraft for his personal needs and last-minute schedule changes. In 2022, the Pentagon estimated the operation of a military helicopter costs taxpayers from $16,000 to almost $25,000 per hour, the MS Now report added.

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