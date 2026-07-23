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US Secret Service Employee Suspected of Leaking Details on Vance's Travels - Reports
US Secret Service Employee Suspected of Leaking Details on Vance's Travels - Reports
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A US Secret Service worker was probably involved in leaking information about US Vice President JD Vance's travels, and is now on administrative leave, CNN reported.
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The agent is suspected of providing MS Now media outlet with details on Vance's trips, the report said. Earlier this month, MS Now reported on Vance’s planned flight with his son on a Marine Corps helicopter to a golf lesson, which was later aborted. The Secret Service was reportedly unhappy with Vance's frequent requests to use military aircraft for his personal needs and last-minute schedule changes. In 2022, the Pentagon estimated the operation of a military helicopter costs taxpayers from $16,000 to almost $25,000 per hour, the MS Now report added.
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US Secret Service Employee Suspected of Leaking Details on Vance's Travels - Reports
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A US Secret Service worker was probably involved in leaking information about US Vice President JD Vance's travels, and is now on administrative leave, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
"A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi was quoted as saying in the report published on Wednesday.
The agent is suspected of providing MS Now media outlet with details on Vance's trips, the report said.
Earlier this month, MS Now reported on Vance’s planned flight with his son on a Marine Corps helicopter to a golf lesson, which was later aborted. The Secret Service was reportedly unhappy with Vance's frequent requests to use military aircraft for his personal needs and last-minute schedule changes.
In 2022, the Pentagon estimated the operation of a military helicopter costs taxpayers from $16,000 to almost $25,000 per hour, the MS Now report added.