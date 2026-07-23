International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/us-secret-service-employee-suspected-of-leaking-details-on-vances-travels---reports-1124485550.html
US Secret Service Employee Suspected of Leaking Details on Vance's Travels - Reports
US Secret Service Employee Suspected of Leaking Details on Vance's Travels - Reports
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A US Secret Service worker was probably involved in leaking information about US Vice President JD Vance's travels, and is now on administrative leave, CNN reported.
2026-07-23T15:34+0000
2026-07-23T15:34+0000
americas
jd vance
us
cnn
marine corps
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/16/1124341957_0:196:2945:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_d6f3e43c1ec76bb8cf026d3cd4f5f4c1.jpg
The agent is suspected of providing MS Now media outlet with details on Vance's trips, the report said. Earlier this month, MS Now reported on Vance’s planned flight with his son on a Marine Corps helicopter to a golf lesson, which was later aborted. The Secret Service was reportedly unhappy with Vance's frequent requests to use military aircraft for his personal needs and last-minute schedule changes. In 2022, the Pentagon estimated the operation of a military helicopter costs taxpayers from $16,000 to almost $25,000 per hour, the MS Now report added.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/16/1124341957_107:0:2836:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b4f253a961ede540b70ac3c8b289d16c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
jd vance, us, cnn, marine corps
jd vance, us, cnn, marine corps

US Secret Service Employee Suspected of Leaking Details on Vance's Travels - Reports

15:34 GMT 23.07.2026
© Nathan HowardU.S. Vice President JD Vance makes an opening statement at the start of a quadrilateral meeting between the US, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, near Stansstad, Switzerland, Sunday, June 21, 2026.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance makes an opening statement at the start of a quadrilateral meeting between the US, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, near Stansstad, Switzerland, Sunday, June 21, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
© Nathan Howard
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A US Secret Service worker was probably involved in leaking information about US Vice President JD Vance's travels, and is now on administrative leave, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
"A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi was quoted as saying in the report published on Wednesday.
The agent is suspected of providing MS Now media outlet with details on Vance's trips, the report said.
Earlier this month, MS Now reported on Vance’s planned flight with his son on a Marine Corps helicopter to a golf lesson, which was later aborted. The Secret Service was reportedly unhappy with Vance's frequent requests to use military aircraft for his personal needs and last-minute schedule changes.
In 2022, the Pentagon estimated the operation of a military helicopter costs taxpayers from $16,000 to almost $25,000 per hour, the MS Now report added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала