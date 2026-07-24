https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/anchorage-dead-end-not-russias-fault--lavrov-1124490048.html
Anchorage Dead-End Not Russia’s Fault – Lavrov
Anchorage Dead-End Not Russia’s Fault – Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia arrived in Anchorage with US proposals already approved by President Trump and was genuinely ready to compromise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, pushing back against US claims that the negotiations had failed.
2026-07-24T10:27+0000
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The Anchorage talks, held on August 15, 2025, were seen as a potential breakthrough in US‑Russia relations, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said the agreements never materialized, without specifying the reasons
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Lavrov on the failure of the Anchorage agreements
Sputnik International
Lavrov on the failure of the Anchorage agreements
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Anchorage Dead-End Not Russia’s Fault – Lavrov
Russia arrived in Anchorage with US proposals already approved by President Donald Trump and was genuinely ready to compromise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, pushing back against US claims that the negotiations had failed.
The Anchorage talks, held on August 15, 2025, were seen as a potential breakthrough in US‑Russia relations, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said the agreements never materialized, without specifying the reasons