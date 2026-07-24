https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/anchorage-dead-end-not-russias-fault--lavrov-1124490048.html

Anchorage Dead-End Not Russia’s Fault – Lavrov

Anchorage Dead-End Not Russia’s Fault – Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia arrived in Anchorage with US proposals already approved by President Trump and was genuinely ready to compromise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, pushing back against US claims that the negotiations had failed.

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The Anchorage talks, held on August 15, 2025, were seen as a potential breakthrough in US‑Russia relations, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said the agreements never materialized, without specifying the reasons

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Lavrov on the failure of the Anchorage agreements Sputnik International Lavrov on the failure of the Anchorage agreements 2026-07-24T10:27+0000 true PT0M58S

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