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Anchorage Dead-End Not Russia’s Fault – Lavrov
Anchorage Dead-End Not Russia’s Fault – Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia arrived in Anchorage with US proposals already approved by President Trump and was genuinely ready to compromise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, pushing back against US claims that the negotiations had failed.
2026-07-24T10:27+0000
2026-07-24T10:27+0000
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The Anchorage talks, held on August 15, 2025, were seen as a potential breakthrough in US‑Russia relations, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said the agreements never materialized, without specifying the reasons
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Anchorage Dead-End Not Russia’s Fault – Lavrov

10:27 GMT 24.07.2026
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Russia arrived in Anchorage with US proposals already approved by President Donald Trump and was genuinely ready to compromise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, pushing back against US claims that the negotiations had failed.

The Anchorage talks, held on August 15, 2025, were seen as a potential breakthrough in US‑Russia relations, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said the agreements never materialized, without specifying the reasons
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